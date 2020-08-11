Punjab Coronavirus: 20 more deaths due to corona virus infection in Punjab, about a thousand new cases a day

Chandigarh: In Punjab, 20 more patients died due to corona virus infection. With this, with the arrival of 988 new cases in the state, the total number of infected people has increased to 24,889. Its information has been given in the medical bulletin. Also Read – UP Deputy CM deteriorates, blood comes out from nose during meeting

The bulletin states that maximum seven people have died in Patiala in the state, followed by six in Ludhiana, three in Jalandhar, two in Ferozepur and one each in Moga and Mohali.

It said that two cases which died on Sunday in Patiala and Ludhiana on Sunday have been kept out of this because they have been counted twice.

According to the bulletin, in the districts where new cases of corona virus infection have been reported, Ludhiana (246), Patiala (198), Jalandhar (156), Sangrur (60), Mohali (59), Gurdaspur (37) and Amritsar (32) ) Is included.

It said that after the infection has been cured, a total of 416 patients have been discharged from the hospital and so far 15,735 patients have been cured of this disease.

According to the bulletin, 8,550 patients are being treated in the state. It said that the condition of 22 patients is critical and they have been kept on ventilator while 129 have been kept on oxygen.