Punjab Disaster Newest Replace: After Amarinder, who’s the following captain of Punjab? Resolution quickly…

Punjab Disaster Newest Replace: After the resignation of Captain Amarinder Singh in Punjab, who would be the subsequent Leader Minister, these days Congress will announce his identify. The spherical of hypothesis in regards to the new names has been happening since the day past. Navjot Singh Sidhu, Sunil Jakhar, former Union Minister Ambika Soni or State Minister Vijay Inder Singla are being stated to be at the leading edge of the CM race. Then again, the general determination must be taken by means of Sonia Gandhi this morning itself, because the legislature birthday party has licensed Sonia Gandhi to make a choice a brand new chief.Additionally Learn – Punjab: Offended Capt Amarinder Singh would possibly renounce from the publish of CM, assembly with MLAs in administrative center

The observers of the All India Congress Committee will stay found in Chandigarh until the identify of the brand new Leader Minister of Punjab is determined. It’s being advised that a very powerful assembly has additionally been held at Rahul Gandhi’s place of abode in New Delhi in regards to the identify of the brand new Leader Minister. Additionally Learn – Punjab Information: Captain Amarinder submitted his resignation to the Governor, now to whom will the Congress quit the command of Punjab! Resolution shortly…

Consistent with assets, excluding Navjot Singh Sidhu as the brand new Legislature Celebration chief, the names of former Congress Punjab unit president Sunil Jakhar, former ministers Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa and Rajya Sabha member Pratap Singh Bajwa are within the information. Consistent with him, excluding those names, names of former union ministers Ambika Soni, Brahm Mohindra, Vijay Inder Singla, Punjab Congress operating president Kuljit Singh Nagra and so on. also are mentioned. Additionally Learn – Rakhi Sawant Ke Bigde Bol: Offended Rakhi threatens AAP chief, steer clear of me, in a different way I can take off your chaddha, watch video

Allow us to tell that Amarinder Singh had submitted his resignation to the Governor after going to the Raj Bhavan on Saturday and after resigning, he advised newshounds outdoor the Raj Bhavan that he would make a decision at the long run plan of action and choice after conserving talks together with his colleagues and supporters. Will do..Then again, he made it transparent that he’s lately in Congress.

Then again, he insisted, ‘So far as my long run politics is worried, there may be at all times an choice, I can glance into that choice when the time comes. I can take a call after speaking to my colleagues.

Allow us to tell that greater than 50 MLAs of Punjab Congress had written a letter to birthday party President Sonia Gandhi hard the elimination of Amarinder Singh from the publish of Leader Minister. After this letter, the birthday party prime command had directed to convene a gathering of the legislature birthday party.