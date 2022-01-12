Punjab Electio 2022: Arvind Kejriwal raised questions about Channi govt for lapse in PM Modi’s safety, stated this about CM candidate in Punjab

Punjab Election 2022: Delhi Leader Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Arvind Kejriwal) Chandigarh this present day for Punjab’s election marketing campaign (Chandigarh) are in. All the way through a dialog with the media on Wednesday, he talked concerning the Channi govt of the state on many problems. (Channi Executive) circle round. lapse in top minister’s safety (PM Safety Breach) However whilst speaking, he stated that the Aam Aadmi Celebration (AAP) In the case of energy, the regulation and order scenario in Punjab can be corrected. Will attempt to get justice in all of the incidents of sacrilege. He stated that everybody’s safety can be ensured whether or not it’s the PM or any commonplace citizen. He stated that the regulation and order scenario is getting worse, the Channi govt isn’t in a position to take care of it.Additionally Learn – Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi’s Cousin Joins BJP

Kejriwal besieging Congress (Arvind Kejriwal) Mentioned that for such a lot of years each Badal circle of relatives and Congress had been looting Punjab in combination, this collection will prevent now. All the way through the Congress govt in Punjab, there are sacrilege incidents, bomb blasts, lapses within the safety of the High Minister. When the nationwide convener of the Aam Aadmi Celebration was once requested concerning the face of the Leader Minister of Punjab, he stated that it’s going to be introduced subsequent week. Additionally Learn – AAP Applicants Record For Punjab Elections 2022: Record of applicants of Kejriwal’s birthday party AAP for Punjab

