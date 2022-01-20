Punjab Election 2022: Actress Vidya Balan is proven because the chair of CM, this video of AAP results in political ruckus

Punjab Election 2022: Aam Aadmi Birthday party (Aam Aadmi Birthday party) There was a ruckus on a video of. Shared a video with the Twitter deal with of Aam Aadmi Birthday party, through which well-known Bollywood actress Vidya Balan (Vidya Balan) It’s depicted because the chair of the CM. On this video, Congress leaders are operating in opposition to Vidya Balan and CM’s chair is written on Vidya Balan. Objections are being raised by means of girls leaders in this video. There may be grievance for appearing a lady because the chair of the CM.Additionally Learn – Punjab Opinion Ballot 2022 , Janta ka Temper: Harm to Congress in Majha area, AAP can take a large bounce. LIVE

In reality, Aam Aadmi Birthday party MP from Sangrur and state president of AAP Bhagwant Mann (Bhagwant Mann) AAP had shared a video on social media after stating him because the CM face. There's a ruckus a few scene within the video. That is the video of the track of a movie, through which actress Vidya Balan has been presented as CM's chair. Objecting to this video, BJP chief Manjinder Singh Sirsa has lodged a criticism by means of writing a letter to the Leader Electoral Officer of Punjab. However, Neetu Dabas of Delhi State Spokesperson and Nationwide Media In-charge BJP Mahila Morcha has additionally expressed displeasure over this video. Together with this, she could also be considering to bitch to the Nationwide Fee for Ladies in this factor quickly.

Additionally Learn – Punjab Polls 2022: Former Punjab Leader Minister Parkash Singh Badal inflamed with Corona virus, hospitalized

He advised that it is vitally fallacious to turn a lady as CM’s chair the usage of a track. This displays the considering of the Aam Aadmi Birthday party in opposition to girls. He additional accused the Aam Aadmi Birthday party and stated that 12 in their MLAs had been named for molesting girls. This displays their occupied with girls.

With the exception of this, Congress chief Alka Lamba additionally centered the Aam Aadmi Birthday party in this video, announcing that, when the birthday celebration used to be shaped, songs resonated with the songs of Bhagat Singh, now his persona has modified such a lot within the 2022 Punjab elections, a movie track. However wish to combat and in that track the feminine actress is being proven as CM’s chair. Alka Lamba stated that no longer a unmarried girl minister used to be made within the Aam Aadmi Birthday party’s cupboard. Then on this option to depict girls in Punjab elections, now the time has come for the ladies and daughters of Punjab to respond to them.

Aam Aadmi Birthday party has made the video at the track ‘Dil Da Mamal Hai’. On this, Punjab Leader Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Congress State President Navjot Singh Sidhu had been proven. Each the leaders are proven preventing amongst themselves for the CM chair. On the similar time, Vidya Balan has been projected because the chair of the CM.