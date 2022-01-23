Punjab Election 2022: Arvind Kejriwal claims ED would possibly arrest Satyendar Jain prior to Punjab elections

Punjab Meeting Election 2022: Delhi Leader Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Arvind Kejriwal) claimed on Sunday that during a couple of days ED Satyendra Jain (Satyendra Jain) is set to arrest. All through the virtual press convention, Delhi CM stated that we have got come to grasp from our resources that ED goes to arrest Satyendra Jain within the coming few days prior to Punjab elections. He stated that even prior to Jain used to be raided two times by means of the central govt, however they didn’t get the rest, when BJP is dropping elections someplace, it leaves the company.Additionally Learn – Uttarakhand Meeting Election 2022: Congress releases first listing of 53 applicants for Uttarakhand, Harish Rawat’s identify no longer integrated

Ghering the Congress govt of Punjab right here, he stated that we can no longer cry like Channi ji (Leader Minister of Punjab), he's very indignant as a result of he has finished flawed. He stated that the ED has stuck fats notes. Kejriwal stated that we don't have any more or less concern as a result of now we have by no means finished any flawed factor.

AAP’s Mann demanding situations Channi to contest in opposition to him

Aam Aadmi Birthday celebration's (AAP) Punjab president and leader ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann on Saturday challenged Leader Minister Charanjit Singh Channi to contest in opposition to him from Dhuri constituency. Mann instructed the media in Amritsar that Channi more than likely didn't know that his Chamkaur Sahib meeting seat used to be a reserve. He stated, "Neither I nor our nationwide convener Arvind Kejriwal can contest from there. If Leader Minister Channi has self assurance in himself, then he will have to are available in a row and combat in opposition to me."