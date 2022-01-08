Punjab Election 2022: Large uproar over AAP price ticket distribution, ‘Raghav Chaddha Chor Hai’ slogans, needed to move during the again door

Punjab Election 2022: Aam Aadmi Birthday party infighting in Punjab (AAP inside Rift) Got here out when the birthday celebration was once churning out price ticket distribution. Jalandhar on Friday (Jalandhar) Raghav Chadha within the district (Raghav Chaddha) All the way through the click convention, there was once a large number of uproar, out of doors the birthday celebration place of work, there was once a conflict between two teams of employees. The ruckus higher such a lot that throughout the click convention, slogans of Raghav Chaddha Chor Hai began being raised, in spite of everything seeing the angle of the employees, Raghav Chaddha (Raghav Chaddha) It was once determined to get him out during the again door.Additionally Learn – Punjab Election 2022: What is going to occur to Congress in Punjab elections, BJP informed

A piece of the birthday celebration accused of giving tickets to sycophants and corrupt folks. In the meantime, every other faction got here and stood in make stronger of Raghav Chadha. After the tussle, there was once a scuffle and on seeing it, the topic reached to the struggle. Raghav Chadha needed to pop out of the again door of the click convention when a state of affairs of significant nuisance arose.

On the identical time, the leaders of Congress and BJP have put AAP within the dock relating to this entire incident. Movies of Raghav Chadha leaving in the back of have additionally been shared through many leaders, the place Raghav is being puzzled through his personal birthday celebration employees. Unprecedented whom, he sits within the automotive and leaves from there, whilst a lot of employees are observed in entrance. Indignant employees say that the Aam Aadmi Birthday party is bargaining for tickets through taking 2 to a few crores.

Radhav Chaddha is trending on social media, movies of leaving the assembly and scuffle between birthday celebration employees also are being shared so much.