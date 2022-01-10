Punjab Election 2022: Punjab Lok Congress were given election image, Amarinder Singh stated – simply function is to be scored

Punjab Election 2022: Former Punjab Leader Minister Amarinder Singh (Amarinder Singh) of Punjab Lok Congress (Punjab Lok Congress) celebration in punjab meeting elections (Punjab Meeting Election 2022) The election image of hockey stick and ball has been discovered sooner than. PLC (PLC) “Glad to tell that Punjab Lok Congress has were given the celebration’s logo – hockey stick and ball. Now best function is left.Additionally Learn – Punjab Polls 2022: Sonu Sood’s sister Malvika Sood joins Congress forward of Punjab Meeting elections

Amarinder Singh's PLC is collectively contesting subsequent month's meeting elections in Punjab together with the BJP and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa's Shiromani Akali Dal (United). Quoting PLC's tweet, Union Minister and BJP's election in-charge for Punjab Gajendra Singh Shekhawat tweeted, "Congratulations Captain Amarinder ji and PLC Punjab. Allow us to in combination pave the way in which for the improvement of Punjab. Cross win!

Glad to tell that Punjab Lok Congress has won it’s Birthday party Image – Hockey Stick and Ball.#Bas_Hun_Goal_Krna_Baki 🏑 %.twitter.com/7nv0Nv0XNX — Punjab Lok Congress (@plcpunjab) January 10, 2022



Amarinder Singh shaped his personal celebration after he was once compelled to surrender from the publish of Leader Minister. After resigning from the publish, he left the Congress and shaped his personal celebration. Within the final week of December, the 3 events formally introduced their aim to collectively contest the Punjab Meeting elections and shaped a six-member committee consisting of 2 individuals from each and every celebration to make a decision the seat-sharing components. The 3 events will even factor a not unusual manifesto. Hockey is without doubt one of the hottest sports activities in Punjab and plenty of gamers from the state had been an integral a part of the nationwide workforce. Polling for the 117-member Punjab Meeting shall be hung on February 14, whilst the counting of votes will happen on March 10.