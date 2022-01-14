Punjab Election 2022: Sukhbir Singh Badal objectives Channi and Sidhu, says most effective Akali Dal may give just right govt

Punjab Election 2022: Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal (Sukhbir Singh Badal) Has focused Charanjit Singh Channi and Navjot Singh Sidhu. Zee Punjab Chatting with Sukhbir Singh Badal stated that Charanjit Singh Channi is most effective busy making bulletins, while Congress does no longer want any enemy all through Navjot Singh Sidhu. Sidhu will finish the celebration.Additionally Learn – Officials made actor Raza Murad the emblem ambassador of Bhopal, Shivraj govt got rid of it inside of a couple of hours

Zee Punjab In an interview given to Sukhbir Singh Badal stated that Akali Dal is the one one that may give a strong govt to Punjab. The remainder of the celebration is engaged in khanapurti. The folks of Punjab are very transparent. Folks desire a strong govt. Punjab (Punjab) The folks want a CM who has capacity as a result of Punjab is a border state. Congress (Congress) No different political celebration however Sidhu (Navjot Singh Sidhu) Will simply end it. Nobody else is wanted for this. So long as Sidhu is in Congress, not anything can occur to Congress.

Sukhbir Singh Badal stated that Charanjit Singh Channi (Charanjit Singh Channi) The lottery is over. He's having a laugh this present day. Channi has even been dozing within the helicopter this present day. Channi most effective publicizes, so Charanjit has been named Alanjit Singh. At the query of legislation and order, Sukhbir Singh Badal stated that the Punjab govt had engaged an incompetent DGP. SSP used to be imposed at the advice and he used to be informed to check out at the clouds. Sukhbir Singh Badal stated that after the CM does no longer ask his police for 5 years, then what's going to the police do.

Allow us to tell that polling is to be held in Punjab on February 14. There are 117 seats right here. The consequences will come on March 10.