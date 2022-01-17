Punjab Election 2022: Who would be the CM face of Aam Aadmi Birthday party, Arvind Kejriwal will announce day after today

AAP CM Face in Punjab: Simply sooner than the Punjab Meeting elections, the Aam Aadmi Birthday party is now going to announce the face of the Leader Minister. AAP birthday party leader Arvind Kejriwal goes to announce this through achieving Chandigarh himself. The Leader Minister’s face shall be introduced on January 18 through 12 midday. Allow us to tell that until now it has no longer been made up our minds who would be the leader minister’s face of Aam Aadmi Birthday party in Punjab Meeting Election 2022.Additionally Learn – UP Meeting Election 2022: Call for for cancellation of popularity of Samajwadi Birthday party, SP surrounded on Nahid Hasan’s candidature

who’s forward within the race

It was once made transparent through the Aam Aadmi Birthday party prior to now that the face of the Leader Minister could be introduced sooner than the meeting elections. On the other hand, if we communicate in regards to the candidature, then Bhagwant Mann is main within the leader minister’s race. Bhagwant Mann is main the race for CM face within the birthday party. Additionally Learn – Election Fee will imagine the call for to increase the date of elections in Punjab through 6 days

On the other hand, interior discord continues within the Aam Aadmi Birthday party over the put up of Leader Minister in Punjab. It’s being advised that there are some leaders within the birthday party who are not looking for Bhagwant Mann to be introduced because the face of the birthday party CM. This discord was once additionally believed to be the cause of the MLAs who had left the birthday party prior to now. On the other hand, Arvind Kejriwal will announce the face of CM day after today. Additionally Learn – Punjab Polls: After CM Channi, BJP additionally demanded the Election Fee to put off the Punjab elections on 14th, know the rationale