Punjab Elections 2020: Shiromani Akali Dal releases listing of 64 applicants for Punjab elections, see complete listing

Akali Dal Applicants Listing: Arrangements are in complete swing for the following yr's meeting elections in Punjab. All of the events have collected for the elections. Amidst all this, Shiromani Akali Dal (Shiromani Akali Dal) on Monday introduced the names of its applicants for 64 meeting seats.

Celebration leader Sukhbir Singh Badal will contest from Jalalabad, whilst former ministers Tota Singh, Janmeja Singh Sekhon, Daljit Singh Cheema and Sharanjit Singh Dhillon can be contesting from Dharamkot, Zira, Rupnagar and Sahnewal respectively. The birthday celebration had previous introduced the names of 24 applicants, however now launched your complete listing of 64 applicants.

Additionally Learn – Govt staff who don’t take a unmarried dose of corona vaccine on this state can be despatched on go away, know what’s the order

In June, the SAD had allied with the Bahujan Samaj Celebration (BSP) for the meeting elections. As consistent with the seat-sharing association, Mayawati-led BSP will contest 20 of the 117 meeting seats in Punjab, whilst SAD will box applicants at the relaxation. The Akali Dal had left the BJP-led Nationwide Democratic Alliance ultimate yr over the problem of agricultural regulations.

The SAD had ultimate contested 94 seats in alliance with the BJP, whilst the saffron birthday celebration had fielded applicants on 23 seats. Adesh Pratap Singh Kairon, son-in-law of former Leader Minister Parkash Singh Badal, has been fielded from Patti seat.

