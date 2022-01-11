Punjab Elections 2022: Large blow to Congress and SAD in Punjab, 4 veteran leaders sign up for BJP

Punjab Meeting Elections 2022: Meeting elections are to be held in Punjab this yr and political events are claiming to return to energy. Then again, within the period in-between, the Congress, which is in energy within the state (Congress) and Akali Dal (SAD) has suffered a critical blow. Nowadays on Tuesday, 4 large leaders of Congress and Akali Dal joined the BJP at the side of their supporters. Former Congress MLA Arvind Khanna (Former MLA Arvind Khanna) Gurdeep Singh Gosha, normal secretary of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD Chief Gurdeep Singh Gosha)Kanwar Singh Tohra, the large chief of Patiala town (Kanwar Singh Tohra) and Dharamveer Sareen from Amritsar (Dharamveer Sarin) Joined the birthday party at the side of his supporters nowadays on the Nationwide Headquarters of BJP.Additionally Learn – Video: CM stated – was once there a safety danger, Top Minister, I am getting Mahamrityunjay recited if there may be any illness…

By way of becoming a member of the birthday party, the BJP has given a large political blow to the state's ruling birthday party Congress in addition to the Akali Dal. Those leaders joined the BJP on Tuesday within the presence of Punjab BJP election in-charge and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Punjab BJP in-charge and nationwide normal secretary Dushyant Gautam. Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, whilst chatting with the media, stated that Arvind Khanna, who was once a two-time MLA, had taken a wreck from politics, however as soon as once more he's going to be lively in politics by way of becoming a member of BJP and together with his arrival. The birthday party gets energy within the state.

He welcomed adolescence chief Kanwar Singh Tohra and his spouse belonging to the influential political circle of relatives of Punjab, in addition to Akali leaders Gurdeep Singh Gosha and Dharamveer Sareen, claiming that the BJP's extended family in Punjab is rising frequently and their birthday party After becoming a member of, the birthday party's hang a few of the other folks and adolescence of the state will probably be bolstered.

On January 5, as soon as once more concentrated on the Congress executive of the state at the factor of lapse within the safety of Top Minister Narendra Modi, Shekhawat stated that the largest rally within the historical past of Punjab was once going to be hung on that day, however as a result of the Congress, the rustic's A depressing bankruptcy has been registered in democratic historical past. He claimed that because of that incident, the passion and resolution of BJP employees has higher manifold. He stated that birthday party employees are able to go into the electoral fray with extra energy. (company inputs)