Punjab executive gave Diwali present to electrical energy shoppers, invoice will value this a lot in step with unit

Chandigarh: Punjab Cupboard (Punjab Cupboard) larger electrical energy charges by means of Rs 3 in step with unit for home shoppers (Rs 3 throughout slabs) lower of (slash energy tariff ) Decided to do it on Monday. Leader Minister of Punjab (Punjab CM ) Charanjit Singh Channi (Charanjit Singh Channi) Mentioned, "Punjab cupboard has determined to chop electrical energy charges by means of Rs 3 in all slabs. For small shoppers, the brand new fee might be Rs 1.19 in step with unit. The Punjab executive authorized the proposal of PSPCL to terminate the GVK Govindal Sahib PPA, which is offering electrical energy at Rs 6-7 in step with unit. Now Punjab has introduced its personal 500 MW delicate. Now the speed of electrical energy might be Rs 2.38 in step with unit.

This resolution, taken a couple of months prior to the meeting elections within the state, will value the exchequer Rs 3,316 crore in step with annum. Punjab Leader Minister Charanjit Singh Channi made this announcement after the cupboard assembly. "We're decreasing electrical energy charges by means of Rs 3 in step with unit for home shoppers," Channi instructed the media right here.

Punjab Leader Minister Charanjit Singh Channi mentioned this can be a “large Diwali present” for the folks. He mentioned that this resolution will come into power with quick impact. He mentioned that in step with a survey carried out by means of his executive, other people sought after reasonable electrical energy.

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi mentioned, “Authorized the proposal of PSPCL to terminate the GVK Govindal Sahib PPA, which is offering electrical energy at Rs 6-7 in step with unit. Now, Punjab has introduced its personal 500 MW delicate. The speed of electrical energy might be Rs 2.38 in step with unit.

Allow us to inform you that the meeting elections are proposed in Punjab early subsequent 12 months. (enter: language, ANI)