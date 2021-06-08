Punjab Executive jobs 2021: Punjab govt will do 50 thousand recruitments in a yr, particular quota shall be introduced for the differently-abled, two thousand shall be recruited

Punjab Executive jobs 2021 Newest Replace: Aruna Chaudhary, Minister of Social Safety, Ladies and Kid Building in Punjab Executive (Social Safety, Ladies and Kid Building Minister Aruna Chaudhary ) Particular quota for handicapped in govt jobs (Particular quota for Divyang or PwD) introduced to offer He stated on Tuesday that out of 50 thousand recruitments within the state, 4 % quota can be ensured for the differently-abled. Punjab govt will do about 50 thousand recruitments in several departments this yr. In those recruitments, the recruitment of 4 % i.e. about two thousand otherwise abled shall be ensured. Additionally Learn – Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: Bumper emptiness on those more than a few posts in Indian Railways, variety shall be carried out with out exam, tenth cross, follow quickly

Choudhary gave this data whilst presiding over a gathering at Punjab Bhawan. He stated that Leader Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (CM Captain Amarinder Singh) Punjab govt led by way of (Punjab Executive) Pleasing its dedication, has already larger the social safety pension from Rs 750 to Rs 1500 for all sections together with Divyang. This association shall be to be had from July 1. Within the assembly, the cupboard minister additionally directed the officers to spot 35 acres of land for the proposed stadium for para avid gamers on the earliest. This land will be sure the development of the stadium quickly.

Within the assembly, Chaudhary directed more than a few departments to verify implementation of provisions of more than a few amenities for differently-abled and youngsters in parks, bus stands and buses and so forth., whilst reviewing the development of welfare schemes for the differently-abled. Within the assembly, he requested to offer a evaluate record associated with this quickly in order that it may be ensured the place there aren't any amenities.

Within the assembly, he requested the officers to offer instant details about the youngsters and households who had died right through the Corona duration. (Punjab Covid-19 Replace) I misplaced the breadwinners in my circle of relatives. The federal government plans to supply monetary help and advantages of more than a few govt schemes to such households and youngsters.