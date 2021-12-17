Punjab executive modified caretaker DGP, BJP, BSP allege Sidhu’s hand

Chandigarh: Punjab Govt (Punjab executive) Indian Police Provider because of alleged drive from state Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu (IPS) Senior Officer Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota (Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota) Siddharth Chattopadhyay used to be changed by way of (Siddharth Chattopadhyay) caretaker of the state (appearing Director Basic of Police) Director Basic of police (DGP) has been appointed. The order to nominate Chattopadhyay as appearing DGP used to be issued past due on Thursday evening.Additionally Learn – Priyanka Gandhi Condemns Congress MLA’s ‘Revel in Rape’ Observation, Says – ‘It Can’t Be Defended’

Reacting to the trends, Punjab BJP and Bahujan Samaj Celebration acknowledged that it’s now transparent that Punjab Leader Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has “no authority” within the state and Sidhu is “operating the display”. Additionally Learn – Amit Shah roared in UP- said- ‘SP, BSP might be blank, Congress is not going to open its account’; BJP will win greater than 300 seats

Sidhu operating executive from ‘again door’ with ‘blessings’ of Gandhi circle of relatives: BJP

Reacting to the advance, Punjab BJP normal secretary Subhash Sharma hit out on the Congress-led executive in Punjab and acknowledged the transfer presentations that Channi has “no authority” within the state. He alleged that Sidhu is operating the federal government from the “again door” with the “blessings” of the Gandhi circle of relatives, whilst Channi has turn out to be an insignificant “rubber stamp”. Additionally Learn – Punjab Polls 2022: Amarinder Singh’s birthday celebration will contest elections in Punjab with BJP, publicizes alliance

Channi made leader minister for ‘grabbing’ SC votes

Punjab BJP normal secretary Sharma acknowledged with Sidhu’s appointment because the chairman of the Congress’s Punjab Election Committee, it used to be transparent that Channi used to be made the manager minister to “clutch” the votes of the Scheduled Caste group.

punjab bsp leader acknowledged anti dalit face of congress uncovered

Punjab Bahujan Samaj Celebration leader Jasvir Singh Garhi additionally reacted to Sahota’s removing and acknowledged that with the removing of an officer belonging to the Scheduled Caste group, “the anti-Dalit face of the Congress has been uncovered.”

Siddharth Chattopadhyay used to be ordered to rate

Siddharth Chattopadhyay is a 1986 batch IPS officer who will hang the rate until he’s appointed as common DGP from a panel of 3 IPS officials to be shortlisted by way of the Union Public Provider Fee (UPSC). UPSC will hang a gathering in Delhi on December 21 to shortlist the panel of 3 officials from the Punjab executive’s checklist of 10 officials. Siddharth Chattopadhyay can even proceed to carry the submit of Leader Director of Vigilance Bureau.

Charanjit Singh Channi appointed Sahota because the appearing DGP.

Sahota, a 1988-batch IPS officer, used to be appointed because the caretaker DGP after Charanjit Singh Channi become the Leader Minister of Punjab in September. Sahota used to be regarded as Channi’s selection for the submit. Then again, Congress’s Punjab unit leader Navjot Singh Sidhu persevered to pressurize him to switch him. The former Shiromani Akali Dal-Bharatiya Janata Celebration coalition executive had appointed Sahota as the pinnacle of the Particular Investigation Group arrange into sacrilege incidents.

1986-batch IPS officer Siddharth Chattopadhyaya assumes further rate of Punjab DGP He’ll proceed to carry the rate of DGP, PSPCL, Patiala, but even so the extra rate as Leader Director, State Vigilance Bureau: State Government percent.twitter.com/3dkx35OOYc – ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2021

Sidhu is known to have appreciated Chattopadhyay’s identify for the submit of DGP

Sidhu is known to have supported Chattopadhyay’s identify for the submit of DGP after Channi become the manager minister of Punjab after Amarinder Singh. Remaining month, the Channi-led executive had got rid of state Recommend Basic APS Deol following sturdy protests by way of Sidhu. Later, Senior Recommend DS Patwalia used to be appointed Recommend Basic. In the meantime, Chattopadhyay took over because the appearing police leader of Punjab on Friday.

Siddharth Chattopadhyay takes over as Director Basic of Police

With the exception of the Director Basic of Police, Siddharth Chattopadhyay will proceed to carry the extra rate of Leader Director of Punjab State Energy Company Restricted, Patiala and Vigilance Bureau. After taking rate, Chattopadhyay held a gathering with best officers of the state police.

Chattopadhyay venerated with President’s Police Medal

An reliable unlock quoted Chattopadhyay as announcing that he would focal point on problems like drug trafficking, human trafficking and bettering highway protection within the state, but even so keeping up legislation and order forward of the Punjab Meeting elections. Chattopadhyay, who used to be awarded the President’s Police Medal, had served in more than a few vital and delicate positions within the state police right through the generation of terrorism, the discharge acknowledged. With the exception of this, he has additionally labored on deputation in BSF.