Punjab: Former IPS Vijay Pratap joins AAP, Kejriwal stated – just a Sikh might be CM candidate

Punjab (Punjab) Nowadays in Amritsar on Monday, former IPS officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap (IG Kunwar Vijay Pratap) Aam Aadmi Celebration (Aam Aadmi Celebration) Joined. IG Kunwar Vijay Pratap, Convenor of Aam Aadmi Celebration and Leader Minister of Delhi and Arvind Kejriwal (Arvind Kejriwal) attended the presence of. In this instance, Kejriwal stated that best Punjabi would belong to the Leader Minister of the state. Additionally Learn – Who will make ‘AAP’ CM candidate in Punjab, Arvind Kejriwal gave this solution in Amritsar

Kejriwal stated that the Aam Aadmi Celebration’s CM candidate for Punjab might be from the Sikh group. This might be anyone the entire of Punjab takes delight in.

In this instance, Aam Aadmi Celebration leader Arvind Kejriwal stated, these days I wish to guarantee the folk of Punjab that if the AAP govt is shaped, we will be able to deliver the culprits of the Bargadi incident to justice and the folk of Punjab gets justice.

AAP chief Kejriwal stated, these days Punjab goes thru an overly unhealthy segment. When the entire of Punjab was once afflicted via Corona, the leaders of the ruling celebration right here had been combating for the chair. There’s some other celebration in Punjab, which is going through corruption fees. So who will resolve the issues of the folk in Punjab?

Former IPS officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh was once a part of the Particular Investigation Workforce that probed the Kotkapura police firing case in Punjab in 2015.

The Punjab and Haryana Prime Courtroom had quashed the record of the Punjab Police SIT in regards to the alleged sacrilege of the Guru Granth Sahib in Faridkot district in 2015 within the Kotkapura incident of firing, following which Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh took time in April. Took prior retirement. Via the way in which, he was once going to retire in 2029. Singh was once a part of the Particular Investigation Workforce probing the Kotkapura incident and the Behbal Kalan police firing incident. The court docket had directed the state govt to represent a brand new SIT to probe the subject and stated that Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh will have to now not be incorporated in that crew.