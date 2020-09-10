Punjab government gave relief to those coming from abroad, now can stay in Home Isolation, but will have to accept this condition

Chandigarh The Punjab government said on Wednesday that people who came to the state from abroad with a maximum 96-hour-old Kovid-19 negative certificate can now live in separate houses. Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said that if the person who conducts his investigation at the airport is also infected, according to the new guidelines of the central government, the house can be isolated. Also Read – Chhattisgarh Covid-19: 2564 people infected with corona in 24 hours in Chhattisgarh, these districts are in worst condition

He said that Punjab Kovid is number 17 in the country in 19 cases. The Chief Minister said that after the lack of investigation due to rumors and propaganda, around 28,000 samples are being tested daily in the state again in the backdrop of action against those who spread misinformation by the police. Also Read – Covid-19 Lockdown, in the fast growing Corona, the lockdown will remain in this state only on Sunday

He said that 28,688 tests were conducted on Tuesday, which would soon reach 30,000 samples per day. He said that at present, the emphasis of the government is to save lives, for which investigation is mandatory from time to time. Also Read – DCGI’s notice to Serum Institute on suspension of trial of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine

Singh said that the reports of organ transplantation of those who died of Kovid-19 are completely false and irrational. He warned of stern action against those spreading such rumors.

Reviewing Kovid’s position on the video conference with his Congress party MLAs and ministers, “We have to deal with such campaigns effectively,” according to the government release.

(Input: agency)