Punjab government waives Corona virus curfew in view of Janmashtami

Chandigarh: The Punjab government has decided to give a two-hour exemption on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday in view of Janmashtami in the curfew imposed due to Corona virus across the state. A spokesperson of the Chief Minister's Office said that the partial exemption would be for one night only.

Currently, the state government has imposed curfew from 11 am to 5 am to deal with the spread of corona virus. In Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Patiala cities, the government has imposed more strict curfew. The curfew in these cities lasts from 9 am to 5 am.

The spokesman said that the curfew on Janmashtami would remain in force from one o'clock in the morning to five in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. Special Chief Secretary (Home) Satish Chandra has issued detailed instructions in this regard and has instructed all district magistrates to issue orders accordingly.

