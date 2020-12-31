Punjab government will increase police’s ability to deal with terrorism, cabinet takes many decisions

Chandigarh: Amidst cases of arms and drug smuggling with the help of drones from across the border, the Punjab government has decided to increase the counter-terrorism capability of its police force. The state government has also decided to set up a special unit (SPV) to enhance its technical capability. Also Read – Night Curfew Latest News: Corona graph decreased, now no curfew will be imposed in this state from January 1

An official statement said that the state cabinet on Wednesday approved several changes for the Punjab Police Department, under which the SPV will work on the development of online intelligence information sharing platform besides establishing a unified communications network of senior police and civil officers.

The Chief Minister will be the President of SPV. The Chief Minister has been authorized by the Cabinet to take necessary steps to establish the SPV at the earliest.

In view of the increasing demand for technology in crime control and detection along with policing, it has been decided to exempt SPVs to appoint experts and consultants in various areas of police technology.

According to Director General of Police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta, the SPV will also work towards establishing a network of data about weapons, arms license holders, arms dealers, vehicles, suspects and passports.