Punjab government’s big decision, slum dwellers and small tenants will get the right to land

Chandigarh In Punjab, people living in slums and living on a small piece of inherited land will now be eligible for land ownership rights. In the state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday, it was approved to notify the Punjab Slum dwellers (Proprietary Rights) Act-2020 so that slum dwellers can get ownership of land and ensure basic amenities for them.

A spokesman for the Chief Minister's Office said that the local government department has already prepared the 'Basera-Chief Minister Slum Development Program' which provides a directive blueprint for local bodies to implement the law.

The spokesman said that the program has introduced the idea of ​​'slum-free Punjab' with inclusive and equal cities in which all citizens have access to basic civic amenities, social amenities and respectable shelter.

To give ownership to certain categories of people occupying agricultural land in the state, the Cabinet has passed the ‘Punjab Bhondedar, Bhootemar, Dohliardar, Insar, Miadi, Mukarriadar, Mudhimar, Panahi Qadim, Saunjidar or Taradhakkad (Proprietary Rights) Bill -2020’. gave permission.

The spokesman said that about 11,231 people in these categories have possession of about four thousand acres of private land and they will soon be given ownership after giving compensation according to the category notified by the government.