Punjab: Grenade blast close to Indian Military camp in Pathankot, alert issued in whole town

Grenade Blast: The blast happened close to the Indian Military camp in Pathankot, Punjab. This blast came about with a grenade. This led to a stir. At the spot, police pressure and senior officials reached the spot. Who did the grenade blast, it's being investigated. An alert has been issued within the town after the blast.

The Indian Military has a big base in Pathankot, Punjab. Right here a blast happened close to Triveni Gate of Military Camp. On listening to the sound of the blast, military group of workers and police reached the spot, then it used to be discovered that the grenade exploded.

Punjab | A grenade blast happened close to Triveni Gate of an Military camp in Pathankot. Additional investigation is underway. CCTVs pictures will probably be probed: SSP Pathankot, Surendra Lamba percent.twitter.com/NsVSQxz0eF – ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2021

Pathankot SSP Surendra Lamba stated that the incident is being investigated. CCTV pictures is being extracted. Police stated that the blast happened out of doors the Triveni gate of the cantonment overdue Sunday night time. There were no casualties on this incident. Police stated that unidentified other folks on a bike hurled a grenade in entrance of the cantonment. They’re being recognized via CCTV pictures. He stated an alert used to be issued within the house after the blast.