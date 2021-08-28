Punjab: Harish Rawat meets Rahul Gandhi, Sidhu will seek advice from Punjab in an afternoon or two to satisfy Captain

Punjab Replace: In Punjab, as of late in-charge Secretary Basic Harish Rawat has met Rahul Gandhi after assembly Congress President Sonia Gandhi over the continuing political warfare between the President of the ruling Congress Birthday party Navjot Singh Sidhu and Leader Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. After this assembly, Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat said- “I knowledgeable him concerning the state of affairs in Punjab, which I’ve already knowledgeable the Congress President. All our individuals are operating in combination for the elections.”Additionally Learn – ‘Congress is in minority’, the opposition stated – Amarinder Singh govt of Punjab must end up majority within the meeting

I can pass to Punjab in an afternoon or two. I can surely meet CM Captain Amarinder Singh and PCC leader Navjot Singh Sidhu: Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat – ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2021

Earlier than assembly Rahul Gandhi, Rawat had met Congress President Sonia Gandhi. After this Harish Rawat said- I’ve put my level in entrance of her (Sonia Gandhi), her steering will practice. BJP sees its house, we’re able to taking good care of our space.

In regards to the information within the media that Harish Rawat desires to visit his house state Uttarakhand, he clarified in this and stated – I had jokingly informed my Punjab buddies that I used to be pondering that now I can take note of Uttarakhand and you have got given my activity. time has been prolonged. I can stay operating so long as I’m requested to paintings.

Allow us to tell that at the call for of Punjab unit president Navjot Singh Sidhu to be given the liberty to take selections, he stated on Friday that he’s unfastened to take selections through staying throughout the parameters of the Congress and the Charter. Previous, Sidhu had informed the birthday party management that he must be given freedom to take selections, another way he would give a befitting answer. When requested about Sidhu’s remark, Congress normal secretary and Punjab in-charge Harish Rawat stated if the state unit chiefs don’t take selections, who will.

Freedom to take selections must be given, another way they are going to give a befitting answer.

When requested about Punjab unit president Navjot Singh Sidhu’s remarks, Rawat informed journalists right here, “I can see in what context Sidhu has made this statement. He’s the revered President of Punjab Congress. If the state president does now not take selections, then who will?

What Sidhu’s marketing consultant has stated has not anything to do with Congress

At the debatable put up of Sidhu’s marketing consultant Malvinder Mali associated with Jammu and Kashmir, Rawat stated that Mali has stated that he had stated this in a private capability and distanced himself from this statement, so the subject is over. He wired, “We condemn somebody who makes the sort of remark on Jammu and Kashmir and different delicate problems which hurts the sensibilities of the folks of the rustic.” What Sidhu’s marketing consultant has stated has not anything to do with Congress.

In the meantime, Rawat met Congress President Sonia Gandhi within the backdrop of controversy over the statements of 2 of Sidhu’s advisers. It’s believed that along side discussing the problems of Punjab, he should have advised to alleviate himself of the duty of the state in-charge, as a result of he had previous stated that now he desires to be aware of the Uttarakhand meeting elections.

Controversy over Malvinder Singh Mali’s remark

In the meantime, Malvinder Singh Mali, who’s going through complaint for his debatable remarks on Jammu and Kashmir, on Friday give up as marketing consultant to Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu. “I humbly state that I withdraw my consent to indicate Navjot Singh Sidhu,” Mali stated in a remark posted on his Fb web page. He had reportedly stated that if Kashmir was once part of India then what was once the desire of Article 370 and 35A. He had additionally stated, Kashmir is the rustic of Kashmiri other people. Any other marketing consultant to Sidhu, Pyare Lal Garg, had reportedly puzzled the manager minister’s complaint of Pakistan.