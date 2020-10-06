Punjab Health Minister infected with Corona virus, shared the stage with Rahul Gandhi

Chandigarh: Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu was found infected with the Corona virus in an investigation on Tuesday, who recently shared the stage with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. A health officer gave this information. Mohali’s civil surgeon Manjit Singh said, “He has a mild fever and a sore throat.” The doctor said that the minister’s condition is stable and he is isolated in the house. Those who have come in contact with them will also be investigated. Also Read – Rahul Gandhi said- Yogi considers Adityanath Hathras scandal as a conspiracy, I think sweet girl was killed

Sidhu was in Sangrur on Monday for “Kheti Bachao Yatra”, which participated in the protest against the new agricultural laws. This program was also attended by Rahul Gandhi, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and other senior Congress leaders. Also Read – 91-year-old Congress leader Motilal Vora infected with Corona, admitted to AIIMS

Gandhi led several “tractor rallies” in the state for three days against the new agricultural laws. Later Tuesday afternoon, he reached the neighboring state of Haryana to participate in the protests. Also Read – Special Mask: Hepa filter mask will be made of corona shield, prepared in Kanpur, will be useful for school children

