Punjab Hindi Information: Who stole Rahul Gandhi’s pocket? Harsimrat Kaur Badal made sensational allegations

Punjab Hindi Information: Former Union Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Chief Harsimrat Kaur Badal (Harsimrat Kaur Badal) Has made a sensational allegation in a tweet. He stated on Saturday that Congress chief Rahul Gandhi arrived on Punjab excursion. (Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi) pocket has been reduce? He tweeted Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi. (Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi), Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu (Navjot Singh Sidhu) and Deputy CM of the state Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa (Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa) has additionally been discussed.

Simplest 3 folks had been allowed to head close to Rahul Gandhi

The SAD chief stated within the tweet- Who reduce the pocket of Rahul Gandhi in Shri Harmandir Sahib? Charanjit Channi, Navjot Singh Sidhu or Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa? Those had been the one 3 folks Z+ Safety allowed to get as regards to Rahul Gandhi. Or is that this simply some other try to malign the title of our holiest temple after the incidents of 'sabotage'?' On the other hand, he didn't give any longer data in strengthen of his alleged declare.

Who picked RahulGandhi‘s pocket at Sri Harmandir Sahib?@CHARANJITCHANNI? @sherryontopp? or @Sukhjinder_INC? Those had been the one 3 individuals allowed by means of Z-security to get close to him. Or is it only one extra try to carry unhealthy title to our holiest shrine, after the ‘be-adbi’ incidents? — Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) January 29, 2022



Congress retaliated

After this tweet of Akali MP, Congress has additionally retaliated. Congress Normal Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said- Harsimrat ji, spreading such false information when not anything like this has took place is an insult to the holy Guru’s area. Electoral stalemate will pass on however you will have to display accountability and adulthood. Sure, sitting within the cupboard of Modi executive and stamping the black regulations is without a doubt like chopping the wallet of hardworking farmers.

Mr Harsimrat Spreading such false information when not anything like this has took place is a shame to the holy Guru’s area. Electoral stalemate will pass on however you will have to display accountability and adulthood. Sure, sitting within the cupboard of the Modi executive and stamping the black regulations is without a doubt like chopping the wallet of hardworking farmers. https://t.co/QTgvPwtNol — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) January 29, 2022

Rahul Gandhi reached Amritsar prior to the virtual rally

It’s recognized that Congress chief Rahul Gandhi reached the Golden Temple (Shri Harmandir Sahib) in Amritsar on Thursday prior to his virtual rally in Punjab. Rahul reached Amritsar to release the celebration’s election marketing campaign forward of the meeting elections to be hung on February 20. Rahul Gandhi in conjunction with Leader Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and celebration’s state unit leader Navjot Singh Sidhu introduced the marketing campaign after providing prayers on the Golden Temple, Durgiana Temple and Lord Valmiki Temple in Amritsar.