Punjab in trouble: since August 1, four times increase in death toll from corona, this is the reason

Chandigarh: In Punjab, there has been a four-fold increase in the number of people who died from Kovid-19 in the last one month. State health officials have termed the delay in giving information of investigation or treatment by people as the main reason for increasing cases of death. According to the available data, the number of corona virus cases increased to 48,000 from August 1.

According to medical bulletin data, the death rate of this epidemic in the state was 2.37 percent on August 1, which increased to 2.93 percent on September 7. According to this, the death toll from Kovid-19 was 405 on August 1, which increased to 1,923 on Monday.

State health officials said that 75 percent of the people who were over 50 years of age have died in cases of death from Kovid-19. On September 2, 106 people died due to this epidemic in the state on a single day. Corona virus cases have also increased in Punjab since last one month.

According to the bulletin, till August 1, there were 17,063 cases of corona virus in the state, which has now increased to 65,583. According to this, on August 1, 5,583 patients were being treated and on September 7, 16,640 patients are being treated. The districts most affected by this epidemic are Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Patiala, Amritsar and Patiala. According to the medical bulletin, 57 percent of the total cases of corona virus in the state have been reported in these five districts.