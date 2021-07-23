Punjab Information: 3 Congress staff coming to wait Sidhu’s coronation killed in an twist of fate, no less than 50 injured

Punjab Information: 3 Congress staff had been killed and no less than 50 injured in a head-on collision between a personal bus and a Punjab Roadways bus in Punjab’s Moga district on Friday. police gave this knowledge. The sufferers had been touring in a mini bus and had been on their manner from Zira in Moga district to Chandigarh to wait the coronation rite of newly appointed Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu.Additionally Learn – Punjab Information: Navjot Sidhu takes over as Punjab Congress President, CM Amarinder additionally attended this system

Many of the injured had been admitted to the district clinic in Moga, about 175 km from right here. A few of them had been referred to Guru Gobind Singh Clinical School and Clinic in Faridkot town. Leader Minister Amarinder Singh has directed the Moga district management to provide an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each and every to the households of the useless and Rs 50,000 each and every to the severely injured. Additionally Learn – What’s going to be much less bitterness! CM Amarinder to wait Navjot Sidhu’s coronation as state Congress president

Highlights from nowadays's programme of set up of the brand new Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee Crew.

With the exception of this, all of the minor injured other folks will likely be given loose remedy. A police officer mentioned that prima facie the reason for the twist of fate is being advised to be careless using by means of the minibus motive force.

CM Captain Amarinder Singh has directed District Management, Moga to instantly supply ex-gratia of Rs. 5 lakh to households of the deceased & Rs. 50,000 to significantly injured in nowadays's bus twist of fate. Unfastened remedy will likely be equipped to all who've sustained minor accidents.

It’s to be identified that Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu has prolonged his beef up to the farmers who’ve been protesting at the borders of Delhi for greater than 250 days towards 3 arguable agricultural rules made by means of the central govt, pronouncing that the actual factor was once theirs. Sidhu, who shared the level with Leader Minister Amarinder Singh after an extended hiatus, in his first speech after assuming place of job right here, additionally gave olive branches to medical doctors, nurses, academics and bus conductors who had been taking to the streets to boost their calls for.

Sidhu mentioned, “My battle isn’t a subject matter, the farmers sitting in Delhi, the TET certified academics protesting, the issues of medical doctors and nurses and bus conductors are the actual problems.” Reiterating his dedication to supply electrical energy to shoppers within the state at extremely sponsored charges, Sidhu donned his trademark maroon pathani go well with with a dupatta, asking his govt why electrical energy was once being purchased at Rs 12 in step with unit. (IANS Hindi)