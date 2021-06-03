Punjab Information: 3 rise up AAP MLAs sign up for Congress together with former Chief of Opposition

Punjab Information: Punjab Leader Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh) Prior to leaving for Delhi on Thursday, 3 rise up AAP MLAs have been inducted into the Congress. The rise up MLAs of Aam Aadmi Birthday party who joined Congress, their names are – Sukhpal Khaira (Sukhpal Khaira), Piramal Singh (Pirmal Singh) and Jagdev Singh Kamalu (Jagdev Singh Quickly). Meeting elections usually are held within the state subsequent yr. The Congress is seeing the rebels becoming a member of the birthday celebration as its power in Punjab. Additionally Learn – Punjab Coronavirus: 20 extra other people died because of corona virus an infection in Punjab, about 1000 new instances in an afternoon

Punjab Congress tweeted on this regard that earlier than CM Amarinder left for Delhi, former Chief of Opposition and MLA Sukhpal Khaira, AAP MLA JDdev Singh Kamlu (MLA Maur) and Piermal Singh Dhaula (MLA Bhadaura) have been welcomed into the birthday celebration. Long gone. The particular factor is that the firebrand Khaira, who as soon as criticized Amarinder Singh, had left the Congress. After this he joined AAP in December 2015. Within the yr 2017, he received the election from Bholath meeting seat.

On the other hand, Khaira, the previous Chief of Opposition within the Punjab Meeting, resigned from the principle club of AAP in January 2019 and floated his personal birthday celebration, the Punjabi Ekta Birthday party. The opposite two MLAs Kamlu and Dhaula become MLAs for the primary time. Patiala MP and Leader Minister's spouse Preneet Kaur used to be provide on this serve as.

Amarinder Singh used to be referred to as to Delhi to satisfy the Congress Committee to get to the bottom of the infighting within the Punjab unit. The Leader Minister mentioned that Congress President Sonia Gandhi has licensed the inclusion of the 3 MLAs. “All India Congress Committee (AICC) Punjab in-charge Harish Rawat and state unit leader Sunil Jakhar are busy within the session procedure with the three-member committee in Delhi,” the manager minister mentioned. (company enter)