Punjab Information: After Sri Darbar Sahib, now the incident of sacrilege in Kapurthala, villagers thrashed the accused

Punjab Information: After the sacrilege incident on Saturday at Shri Darbar Sahib in Amritsar, now a case of sacrilege has additionally come to the fore in Kapurthala. A tender guy attempted to dedicate sacrilege with Nishan Sahib in Gurdwara Sahib, positioned reverse Nizampur police put up, village of Kapurthala, at 4 am on Sunday, during which the sangat, who got here to accomplish Nitnem in Gurdwara Sahib, noticed the younger guy committing sacrilege and stuck him. began beating him. He used to be crushed such a lot that he died.Additionally Learn – Golden Temple Information: Formative years lynched after tried sabotage in Amritsar’s Golden Temple

Police needed to hearth within the air, stress within the house Additionally Learn – Punjab Polls 2022: Amarinder Singh’s birthday celebration will contest elections in Punjab with BJP, proclaims alliance

After this incident of sacrilege, the location in all the village is annoying since morning. Police guards were installed position, however there’s a scenario of war of words between the police and the Sikh Jathebandis. The Sikh contingents had been in choose of punishment from the sect as a substitute of turning in the accused adolescence to the police, whilst then again the police used to be preventing them from doing so. To keep watch over the worsening of the location, the police needed to hearth within the air, however the offended sangat beat up the accused adolescence to demise. On this war of words, there may be information of assault at the hand of a police team of workers with a saber. Additionally Learn – Punjab Polls: Former CM Amarinder Singh instructed the components to shape a brand new executive in Punjab, mentioned this on alliance with BJP

Formative years killed in presence of police

Sangat instructed that the individual stuck after sacrilege used to be rescued by way of the police from the clutches of the Sikh gang and locked him in a room, however he used to be stuck. Numerous police forces are provide on the spot. Offended Sikh organizations have blocked the street and there may be stress between the police and the Sikh Jathebandis.

The incident happened in Sri Harmandir Sahib on Saturday

Allow us to tell that previous on Saturday, a adolescence used to be lynched in Sri Harmandir Sahib for sacrilege of Sri Guru Granth Sahib in Amritsar. The adolescence may now not be recognized until past due final night time. The Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee had claimed that individuals had been livid after seeing the sacrilege of Sri Guru Granth Sahib and this is why there used to be anger within the sangat. On the similar time, heavy police pressure has been deployed round Sri Harmandir Sahib to keep watch over the location and CM Charanjit Channi has directed for an intensive investigation into the subject.