Punjab Information: Amidst discussions about reshuffle in Punjab cupboard, CM Amarinder met Sonia Gandhi – mentioned those problems

Punjab Information: Leader Minister Amarinder Singh amidst ongoing discussions referring to reshuffle in Punjab cupboard (Amarinder Singh) Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday (Sonia Gandhi) met with. After the assembly held at 10 Janpath, the place of abode of Sonia Gandhi, Amarinder stated that all over this assembly problems associated with the state had been mentioned and the assembly used to be ample.Additionally Learn – Punjab Crime: Adolescence Akali Dal’s nationwide common secretary shot lifeless in large sunlight in Mohali, panic spreads

Resources say that all over this assembly, which lasted for greater than an hour, the primary dialogue used to be held in regards to the reshuffle within the cupboard. All the way through this, the birthday party’s state in-charge Harish Rawat used to be additionally provide. Later, Leader Minister’s media consultant Raveen Thukral tweeted, quoting Amarinder Singh, ‘Met Congress President Sonia Gandhi ji and mentioned many problems associated with the state. The hour spent with him used to be very pleasurable. Additionally Learn – Punjab Information: Prashant Kishor resigns as Leader Guide to Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

However, when requested about this assembly, Harish Rawat informed journalists that the Congress President has almost definitely recommended that the group and the federal government must paintings in combination. At the side of this, Leader Minister Amarinder Singh and State Congress Committee President Navjot Singh Sidhu must paintings inside of their purview, cooperate with each and every different.

Amarinder Singh has met Sonia for the primary time after the alternate within the group of Punjab Pradesh Congress on the most sensible degree. Former minister Navjot Singh Sidhu used to be appointed because the President of the State Congress Committee not too long ago after a number of weeks of war of words within the state unit of the Congress.

