Punjab Information: Anticipatory bail of SAD chief Bikram Singh Majithia rejected, police looking out

Punjab Information UPDATE: Bikram Singh Majithia, the chief of Shiromani Akali Dal in Punjab has suffered a big setback on Friday. A Mohali courtroom has rejected the anticipatory bail of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Bikram Singh Majithia, who’s going through a case underneath the NDPS Act. Allow us to tell that the Punjab State Police is on the lookout for the SAD chief to arrest him.Additionally Learn – Ludhiana Court docket Blast: Prime-level assembly on inside safety in MHA, Union House Secretary discusses with heads of IB, NIA, CRPF

Punjab | Mohali Court docket dismisses Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Bikram Singh Majithia’s anticipatory bail plea (document picture) percent.twitter.com/tpRJm4UR52 – ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2021

Lookout round has additionally been issued in opposition to former Punjab minister Majithia in order that he can not depart the rustic. The SAD has termed the registration of the FIR in opposition to Majithia as an act of “political vendetta”. Additionally Learn – Ek Jism Do Jaan: Dual brothers sign up for GOVT JOB, see how they’re doing

Allow us to tell that Bikram Singh Majithia’s attorney DS Sobti had filed an software for his bail on Thursday. On Monday, 46-year-old Majithia was once booked underneath related sections of the NDPS Act on Prevention of Narcotic Medication in keeping with the standing file of 2018 for investigation of narcotics gang. The file was once filed by way of Harpreet Singh Sidhu, leader of the Anti-Drug Particular Activity Pressure (STF), in 2018 in Punjab and Haryana.

Bikram Singh Majithia is the spouse of SAD leader Sukhbir Singh Badal and brother of former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal. Majithia had previous denied the entire allegations in opposition to him.