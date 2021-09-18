Punjab Information: Congress will ask for Captain Amarinder’s resignation, will give up the command to Sunil Jakhar! Verdict nowadays at 5 pm

Punjab Information: Amidst the turmoil in Punjab politics, it’s being reported that the Congress top command has requested CM Captain Amarinder Singh to surrender. Within the assembly, CM Amarinder Singh has been requested to surrender. On this night time’s assembly referring to Captain Amarinder, the celebration will take a tricky determination and along side it the identify of the chief of the legislature celebration can also be made up our minds in that assembly. It’s being mentioned that nowadays the Captain spoke to Sonia Gandhi at the telephone. All over this, he mentioned that he’ll now not tolerate this kind of giant insult.Additionally Learn – Punjab: Indignant Capt Amarinder Singh might surrender from the publish of CM, assembly with MLAs in place of work

It is usually reported by means of quoting assets that when the resignation of CM Captain Amarinder, Sunil Jakhar will also be made the brand new Leader Minister of Punjab within the legislative celebration assembly at 5 pm nowadays. Additionally Learn – Rakhi Sawant Ke Bigde Bol: Indignant Rakhi threatens AAP chief, avoid me, in a different way I can take off your chaddha, watch video

Sunil Jakhar has tweeted a while in the past, wherein he has written, ‘Congress employees are keen on the brave determination taken by means of Rahul Gandhi to unravel the dispute of Punjab Congress. At the side of this, this transfer has shaken the Akalis. Additionally Learn – Punjab Politics: CM Capt Amarinder to stand trial nowadays, Legislature Birthday celebration assembly has been referred to as at 5 pm

Former state president of Congress Sunil Jakhar has written – The trail followed by means of Rahul Gandhi to unravel the embroiled within the state unit of the celebration has now not most effective mesmerized the Congress employees, but in addition the root of Akali Dal (AD). Has shaken.

Kudos to Sh RahulGandhi for adopting Alexandrian technique to this punjabi model of Gordian knot. Unusually, this daring management determination to unravel Punjab Congress imbroglio has now not most effective enthralled congress employees however has despatched shudders down the spines of Akalis. — Sunil Jakhar (@sunilkjakhar) September 18, 2021

There’s a tussle occurring between Captain-Sidhu

There was a tussle between Leader Minister Amarinder Singh and State Congress Committee President Navjot Singh Sidhu for the final a number of months, and then 40 MLAs of Punjab had expressed displeasure over the Captain, and then a gathering of the legislature celebration has been referred to as this night time. On this, the verdict of trade of management will also be taken nowadays. Then again, not anything has been mentioned from the celebration aspect but.