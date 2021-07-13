Punjab Information: Congress’s Sidhu praises AAP, says – he identified my imaginative and prescient; political hypothesis intensifies

Punjab Newest Information Replace: Punjab Leader Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh) and Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu (Congress Chief Novjot Singh Sidhu) The political dispute between them does now not appear to be resolved. Sidhu is reportedly offended with the state management even after a number of conferences with most sensible Congress leaders in Delhi in this factor. In the meantime, within the state, the opposition birthday celebration Aam Aadmi Birthday celebration (AAP) is praised. He tweeted on Tuesday that our opposition birthday celebration AAP has at all times identified my imaginative and prescient and paintings for Punjab.Additionally Learn – Court docket’s directive to police, ‘Akali Dal chief Manjinder Singh Sirsa will have to now not run clear of justice’

Our opposition AAP has at all times recognised my imaginative and prescient & paintings for Punjab. Be it Ahead of 2017- Beadbi, Medicine, Farmers Problems, Corruption & Energy Disaster confronted by way of Other people of Punjab raised by way of me or nowadays as I provide “Punjab Type” It’s transparent they know – who’s in reality preventing for Punjab. https://t.co/6AmEYhSP67 percent.twitter.com/7udIIGkq1l – Navjot Singh Sidhu (hersherryontopp) July 13, 2021

Sidhu said- Whether or not it used to be earlier than the yr 2017 when the issues of Bidbi, medicine, farmers' problems, corruption or energy disaster had been raised by way of me. Sidhu stated that or as I'm presenting the Punjab fashion nowadays, other folks know who's in reality preventing for Punjab.

After this tweet of Sidhu, the marketplace of political hypothesis has turn out to be sizzling. There’s a dialogue within the political circles whether or not Sidhu will depart Congress and sign up for AAP? In reality, there’s a political tussle occurring between CM Amarinder and Sindhu for a very long time. Assets stated that Sidhu needs a key publish within the state executive however Amarinder neither needs him to be incorporated in his cupboard nor does he need to see him because the Punjab Congress leader.