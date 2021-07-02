Punjab Information: Energy scarcity in Punjab has created panic, Sidhu made 9 tweets, gave this data to CM

Punjab Information: A large energy disaster has arisen in Punjab, because of which there’s a panic. In view of the serious energy disaster within the state, Punjab State Energy Company Restricted has declared two days weekly vacation for the commercial sector as of late and day after today, with energy cuts of 10 to fifteen hours in lots of districts. At the one hand the general public is concerned, then again the farmers also are apprehensive concerning the transplantation of paddy. Additionally Learn – Delhi Leader Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s large announcement – If the AAP shaped govt in Punjab will give loose electrical energy

In view of the facility disaster, Punjab Leader Minister Amarinder Singh has lowered the running hours in govt places of work. Now paintings will probably be achieved in govt places of work most effective until 2 pm at 8 am and with this AC will probably be saved closed within the places of work. Nowadays Akali Dal protested with fanatics at the streets in Mansa, Moga, Mohali, Ropar in regards to the energy disaster.

Sidhu gave advice to CM Amarinder by way of tweeting 9, make Punjab fashion now not Delhi…

If we act in proper route…then there’s no want for energy lower in Punjab or CM to keep an eye on place of business hours or use of AC.

Punjab is purchasing energy at the next than moderate value of Rs. Nationwide moderate Rs. 3.85 in keeping with unit, whilst the state is paying 4.54 in keeping with unit. Punjab depends on 3 personal thermal energy vegetation, therefore Punjab is paying extra for electrical energy as in comparison to different states.

Energy Acquire Settlement (PPA) was once signed by way of Badal govt with 3 personal thermal energy vegetation in Punjab until 2020. Punjab has already paid 5400 crores because of erroneous clauses in those agreements and is anticipated to pay some other 65,000 crores.

Punjab can purchase electrical energy from the Nationwide Grid at a lot inexpensive charges, however those PPAs signed by way of Badal are running towards the general public passion of Punjab. Punjab won’t have the ability to renegotiate those PPAs because of criminal coverage from Hon’ble Courts, however there’s a method ahead.

The Punjab Meeting might at any time convey a brand new regulation with retrospective impact to cap the facility acquire value on the costs to be had at the Nationwide Energy Trade… Thus, by way of amending the regulation, the settlement is to save lots of the folks of Punjab from the facility disaster. can.

Punjab’s earnings in keeping with unit intake is the bottom in India because of gross mismanagement of all of the energy acquire and provide device…

Renewable power is changing into inexpensive in addition to eco-friendly, however Punjab’s doable from sun and biomass power is unutilized, central monetary schemes may also be availed for those tasks.

Punjab already provides 9000 crore electrical energy subsidy however Delhi provides most effective 1699 crore as electrical energy subsidy. If Punjab copies Delhi fashion, we can get most effective 1600-2000 crores as subsidy. To raised serve the folks of Punjab – Punjab wishes an unique Punjab fashion, now not a copied fashion!!

Punjab Style for Electrical energy – Cash spent on giving undue and exorbitant advantages to personal thermal vegetation will have to be used for the welfare of the folks i.e. giving electrical energy subsidy without cost electrical energy for home use (as much as 300 gadgets), 24 hours Provides and invests in schooling and well being care. !