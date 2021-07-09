Punjab Information: Executive task will likely be given to each and every martyr’s circle of relatives in opposition to agricultural rules, Sukhbir Badal stated – when you win elections, even PG training is loose

Punjab Information, Punjab Meeting Elections 2022, Farmer Protest, Farm expenses 2020: Opposition Shiromani Akali Dal for subsequent 12 months’s meeting elections in Punjab (SAD) He has mentioned his imaginative and prescient. Birthday party leader Sukhbir Singh Badal (Sukhbir Singh Badal) Mentioned that if his alliance involves energy, then selections will likely be taken within the pastime of farmers.Additionally Learn – Kisan Andolan: Rakesh Tikait stated at the invitation of talks with the government- ‘Farmers are able to speak however…’

He stated that the farmers’ motion (Farmers Protest) Within the remaining 7 months many farmers have given their lives. If Shiromani Akali Dal and Bahujan Samaj Birthday party in Punjab (E.G) If the govt. comes, then the individuals who have given their martyrdom on this fight, one individual from that circle of relatives will likely be given a central authority task. All of the kids of that circle of relatives will likely be given loose training until submit commencement and medical health insurance of that circle of relatives will likely be completed. Additionally Learn – Farmer chief Rakesh Tikait stated – undeclared emergency within the nation, public will have to get up

Sukhbir Badal has shared a video on this regard from his Twitter deal with. He stated that for the remaining seven months, farmers from Punjab and different states were protesting in Delhi. The farmers are challenging the withdrawal of the agriculture rules of the Centre. The protesting farmers, together with the aged, moms, are preventing day and night time to get the rural rules again. Many farmers have died in those seven months. About 5 and a part hundred farmers have sacrificed their lives. Additionally Learn – Announcement of United Kisan Morcha, ‘Will protest on a daily basis out of doors Parliament all over the monsoon consultation’

Former Deputy CM of Punjab Sukhbir Badal additional stated that if the Saad and BSP coalition authorities is shaped in Punjab, then initially the farmers who’ve given martyrdom, a member of that circle of relatives will likely be given a central authority task. All of the contributors of such circle of relatives will likely be equipped freed from value until submit commencement. Medical health insurance may also be completed for those households. Most of these bills will likely be borne via the Punjab authorities.

Nowadays, I guarantee Punjabis: Instantly after forming the govt. in 2022, SAD-BSP will honour the martyrs of #KisanAndolan with one government task in line with circle of relatives, loose training to their kids & grandchildren until post-graduation & medical health insurance duvet to all of the circle of relatives.@Akali_Dal_ percent.twitter.com/240jQ5e9DZ — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) July 9, 2021

It’s recognized that Akali and BSP have introduced to battle the Punjab Meeting elections in combination. The alliance’s BSP will contest 20 seats out of 117. This comprises 8 seats in Doaba area, seven in Malwa and 5 in Majha area. The seats the place BSP will contest are Kartarpur, Jalandhar West, Jalandhar North, Phagwara, Nawanshahr, Hoshiarpur Town, Tanda, Dasuya, Chamkaur Sahib, Bassi Pathana, Mahal Kalan, Ludhiana North, Sujanpur, Boha, Pathankot, Anandpur Sahib, Mohali, There are Amritsar North, Amritsar Central and Payal.

The 2 events have come in combination after 25 years, the remaining time they contested collectively, successful 11 of the 13 seats within the 1996 Lok Sabha elections. The BSP is thought to have a just right dangle on 31 in line with cent of the Dalit votes within the state. Those votes are principally in 23 seats within the Doaba area. (company enter,)