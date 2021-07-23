Punjab Information: Navjot Sidhu takes over as Punjab Congress President, CM Amarinder additionally attended this system

Punjab Information: Navjot Singh Sidhu (Navjot Singh Sidhu) took over because the President of Punjab Congress on Friday. Punjab Leader Minister Amarinder Singh all through this (Amarinder Singh) had been additionally provide. From whom the scoop of Sidhu’s disagreement used to be coming in recent years. The brand new running presidents of Punjab Congress Sangat Singh Gilzian, Sukhwinder Singh Daini, Pawan Goyal and Kuljit Singh Nagra additionally took fee on the birthday party headquarters right here within the presence of a lot of Congress employees and supporters. All over this, senior Congress chief and All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Punjab affairs Harish Rawat, former Leader Minister Rajinder Kaur Bhattal, senior leaders Partap Singh Bajwa and Lal Singh amongst others had been additionally provide.Additionally Learn – What is going to be much less bitterness! CM Amarinder to wait Navjot Sidhu’s coronation as state Congress president

After taking fee on the state Congress headquarters, Sidhu stated that there is not any distinction between an unusual birthday party employee and a state unit leader. Sidhu, MLA from Amritsar (East), stated, “There’s no distinction between an unusual birthday party employee and a state unit leader. Each Congress employee of Punjab has grow to be the executive of the state unit of the birthday party from nowadays. Additionally Learn – Punjab Information: Rar isn’t over in Punjab! CM’s media guide stated – Amarinder Singh won’t meet Sidhu till…

#WATCH: Newly appointed Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu mimics a batting taste as he proceeds to handle the collection at Punjab Congress Bhawan in Chandigarh. (Supply: Punjab Congress Fb web page) percent.twitter.com/ZvfXlOBOqi – ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2021

Additionally Learn – Navjot Singh Sidhu changed into the state president of Punjab Congress, thanked Sonia Gandhi, Rahul and Priyanka, stated this

He stated that the employees are the lifetime of the birthday party and the birthday party will get its energy simplest from the employees. Cricketer-turned-politician Sidhu has changed Sunil Jakhar. He stated that he has love for the little ones and appreciate for the elders. “Punjab will win, Punjabis will win,” he stated. Earlier than taking on the reins of the state Congress, Sidhu met Leader Minister Amarinder Singh at Punjab Bhawan right here.

The executive minister and Sidhu had been noticed sitting subsequent to one another sooner than taking fee of the birthday party’s state unit on the Congress headquarters. In line with a Congress chief, the sooner assembly between Sidhu and Singh at Punjab Bhawan used to be “cordial”. Congress MLA Pargat Singh advised journalists outdoor Punjab Bhawan that Sidhu met the executive minister at a gathering known as over tea within the presence of AICC’s Punjab affairs in-charge Harish Rawat. He stated the 2 leaders sat subsequent to one another and the assembly between them used to be cordial. All over this, senior Congress leaders Manish Tewari, Pratap Singh Bajwa and Lal Singh had been additionally provide.

Sidhu and Singh met every different for the primary time within the ultimate 4 months. The Leader Minister’s media guide tweeted footage of the talks between the 2 leaders. Singh had invited Congress leaders for tea at Punjab Bhawan. Sidhu got here from Patiala and reached Punjab Bhavan in a while sooner than Singh’s arrival. Ministers, Congress MLAs and different senior birthday party leaders had been additionally provide at Punjab Bhawan.

Kuljit Singh Nagra and Sangat Singh Gilzian, out of the 4 newly appointed running presidents of the birthday party’s state unit, on Thursday prolonged a proper invitation to the executive minister for this system to take over. Greater than 55 MLAs signed the invitation letter. In the hunt for to unravel his variations with the executive minister, Sidhu additionally wrote a letter urging Amarinder Singh to wait the development and stated he had “no non-public time table”.

Amritsar (East) MLA Sidhu had hit out on the Leader Minister for the sacrilege of the holy ebook. The Leader Minister had additionally antagonistic Sidhu being made the state president and stated that he would no longer meet Sidhu till he apologized for the derogatory tweet in opposition to him.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Sunday appointed Sidhu as the brand new president of the birthday party’s Punjab unit. The Congress President appointed Sangat Singh Gilzian, Sukhwinder Singh Daini, Pawan Goyal and Kuljit Singh Nagra as state running presidents to help Sidhu in getting ready for the meeting elections within the state subsequent 12 months. On Wednesday, a number of MLAs who supported Sidhu had stated that they didn’t wish to ask for forgiveness to Amarinder Singh.

(enter language)