Punjab Information: Navjot Singh Sidhu imposed black flag on roof of 1 area, daughter on 2nd roof, know the rationale

Punjab Information: Congress chief and previous minister Navjot Singh Sidhu and his spouse Navjot Kaur Sidhu put a black flag at the roof in their Patiala place of dwelling on Tuesday, in give a boost to of the continued farmers' agitation in opposition to agricultural regulations, whilst Sidhu's daughter Rabia at his place of dwelling in Amritsar Additionally put a black flag. Please inform that the farmers organizations had appealed – in give a boost to of them, other people must put black flags at the homes and other people strongly oppose the rural invoice.

Congress chief Sidhu supported the farmers together with his circle of relatives

Whilst placing a black flag at his Patiala place of dwelling, Navjot Singh Sidhu, at the side of his spouse, additionally spoke of the Nihal Sat Shri Akal and reiterated his give a boost to for the farmers' motion. Sidhu refused to speak to the media whatsoever. Let me let you know that Navjot Sidhu had introduced the day prior to this that he'll put black flags in give a boost to of farmers at his place of dwelling. Let me inform, the farmers' motion at the Delhi border has finished six months.

#WATCH Punjab MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu places up a black flag at his place of dwelling in Patiala in give a boost to of farmers protesting in opposition to the 3 farm regulations percent.twitter.com/DsfcxWd45N – ANI (@ANI) Might 25, 2021

Farmers organizations appealed to the folks

Farmers’ organizations had appealed to the farmers, laborers, early life, scholars, executive staff, litterateurs, colour staff, transporters, investors and shopkeepers to specific their anger. United Entrance chief Prof. Jagmohan Singh had appealed that the farmers sign up for the everlasting strike through dressed in black turbans and dressed in black pickets. Aside from this, black flag on homes, retail outlets, places of work, tractors, vehicles, jeeps, scooters, bikes, buses, vehicles must be vigorously adverse in opposition to the 3 agricultural regulations, electrical energy modification invoice and stubble ordinance.

Previous, Congress chief Sidhu had acknowledged that till the central executive withdraws all 3 agricultural regulations, he’ll give a boost to the peasant motion. Sidhu didn’t succeed in himself to position a black flag on his Kothi in Amritsar Holi Town, sure, in his absence, his daughter Rabia Sidhu put a black flag at the roof of the Kothi and whilst Rabia additionally saved a distance from the media like his father and any individual Didn’t communicate.