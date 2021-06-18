Punjab Information: Punjab Ekta Celebration merged with Congress, the chief stated – it’s our mistake to depart Congress for Kejriwal

Punjab, APP, Punjab Ekta Celebration, Congress, Rahul Gandhi, Captain Amarinder Singh, Sukhpal Singh Khaira, Arvind Kejriwal Newest Information Replace: 3 rebellion MLAs of the Aam Aadmi Celebration (AAP), which shaped the Punjab Ekta Celebration, met Rahul Gandhi in Delhi and introduced the merger in their group with the Congress. The MLAs who met Rahul Gandhi integrated former Chief of Opposition (Punjab) Sardar Sukhpal Singh Khaira (MLA, Bholath), Sardar Jagdev Singh (MLA, Maur) and Piermal Singh (MLA, Bhadaur). Earlier than assembly with the celebration top command in New Delhi on June 3, Amarinder Singh had inducted 3 rebellion AAP MLAs Sukhpal Khaira, Piermal Singh and Jagdev Singh Kamalu into the celebration. Additionally Learn – Surprise to Congress in Assam, MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi resigns, will sign up for BJP

Earlier than leaving for Delhi, the Leader Minister had welcomed those 3 MLAs into the celebration. Firebrand Khaira, as soon as a powerful critic of Amarinder Singh, had surrender the Congress and joined AAP in December 2015. He used to be elected from Bholath meeting seat in 2017. On the other hand, Khaira, the previous Chief of Opposition within the Punjab Meeting, resigned from the main club of AAP in January 2019 and floated his personal celebration, the Punjabi Ekta Celebration. The opposite two MLAs Kamlu and Dhaula have develop into MLAs for the primary time. Additionally Learn – Toolkit Case: Delhi Police interrogates Twitter India MD in debatable toolkit case!

After becoming a member of the Congress, Khaira stated that the Aam Aadmi Celebration is just a one-man celebration. He stated that leaving the Congress in 2015 to sign up for the celebration led by way of Arvind Kejriwal used to be a mistake. He stated that AAP is just one guy’s celebration and there may be not anything however Arvind Kejriwal. Khaira stated this after assembly Rahul Gandhi at Tughlaq Lane’s place of dwelling. Additionally Learn – Well being Minister’s taunt on Rahul Gandhi- ‘Aryabhatta-Aristotle additionally bowed down in entrance of the knowledge of the Crown Prince of Congress’; Know the entire subject…

He stated that he’s becoming a member of his outdated celebration once more and has religion within the management of Rahul Gandhi. Describing AAP as undemocratic, he stated that there’s no machine of interior democracy or discussion throughout the celebration. He alleged that he used to be undemocraticly got rid of from the submit of Chief of Opposition within the Punjab Legislative Meeting and after that, he left the celebration to shape the Punjab Ekta Celebration, which has devices in each and every district of the state.