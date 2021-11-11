Punjab Information: Punjab Meeting passes answer towards central agriculture regulations

Punjab Information: The Punjab Meeting on Thursday handed a answer towards the 3 agriculture regulations handed through the Centre. The answer claimed that ‘this regulation is an unlawful encroachment at the jurisdiction of the state govt’. That is the second one answer handed through the Punjab Meeting towards the Centre’s 3 agricultural regulations. Previous in October closing 12 months additionally, a answer used to be handed within the state meeting towards those regulations when Amarinder Singh used to be the executive minister.Additionally Learn – Punjab Information: Solution handed in Punjab Meeting towards build up in jurisdiction of BSF, know what CM Channi mentioned

State Agriculture Minister Randeep Singh Nabha presented the proposal at the closing day of the two-day meeting consultation. This answer used to be handed within the absence of 2 BJP MLAs. The answer mentioned, "In a answer presented through the Agriculture Minister of Punjab within the consultation of the Vidhan Sabha hung on November 11, 2021 and handed through the Area, as soon as once more the 3 agricultural regulations handed through the Middle through unlawful encroachment within the jurisdiction of the State with out capability are hereby put aside.'

Terming the 3 agricultural regulations as an "assault at the federal construction", Nabha mentioned that the Punjab govt won't put into effect them.

(enter language)