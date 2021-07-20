Punjab Information: Rar isn’t over in Punjab! CM’s media marketing consultant mentioned – Amarinder Singh won’t meet Sidhu till…

Punjab Information: Navjot Singh Sidhu (Navjot Singh Sidhu) Even after he was once made the Punjab Congress leader, he and Leader Minister Amarinder Singh (Amarinder Singh) The connection between them does now not appear to be again on course. On Tuesday, Singh pushed aside reviews that Sidhu had sought time to satisfy him. It was once additionally mentioned on behalf of the Leader Minister that until Sidhu does now not publicly express regret for the derogatory remarks made in opposition to him on social media, the Leader Minister won’t meet him.Additionally Learn – Navjot Singh Sidhu turned into the state president of Punjab Congress, thanked Sonia Gandhi, Rahul and Priyanka, mentioned this

Singh’s media marketing consultant Raveen Thakral tweeted, “Those reviews are totally false that Navjot Singh Sidhu is looking for time to satisfy Leader Minister Amarinder Singh. There was no alternate within the Leader Minister’s stand. He’s going to now not meet Sidhu till he publicly apologizes for the derogatory remarks made in opposition to him on social media. Previous, Punjab minister Brahm Mohindra dominated out any personal assembly with Sidhu until the diversities between Sidhu and Singh are resolved. Additionally Learn – Punjab Information: Sidhu appointed as President of Punjab Congress, additionally appointed 4 running presidents; Sonia Gandhi issued order

in quest of time to satisfy @capt_amarinder are totally false. No time has been sought by any means. No alternate in stance… CM received’t meet #NavjotSinghSidhu until latter publicly apologises for his for my part derogatory social media assaults in opposition to him. %.twitter.com/dJvHh8Xo0h – Raveen Thukral (@RT_MediaAdvPBCM) July 20, 2021

Mohindra mentioned this on an afternoon when Sidhu went to Amritsar, the place he was once warmly welcomed by way of his supporters and Congress employees. It’s this type of commentary made by way of a minister after Sidhu was once made the state leader, which presentations that the disaster in Punjab Congress isn’t over but.

Mohindra mentioned that the verdict of the birthday celebration prime command to nominate Sidhu because the state Congress president is welcome. “On the other hand, I will be able to now not meet him (Sidhu) till he meets the manager minister and looked after out his problems with him,” he mentioned. Mohindra mentioned that Amarinder Singh is the chief of the Congress Legislature Celebration (CLP) and he’s going to observe their directions. Senior Congress chief Mohindra mentioned that except for being the CLP chief, the manager minister additionally heads the cupboard of which he is a component. He made it transparent that until Sidhu resolves all problems with Singh, he’s going to now not meet him in particular person.

Singh is known to have instructed All India Congress Committee (AICC) basic secretary Harish Rawat ultimate week that he would now not meet Sidhu till he apologized for his “derogatory” tweet in opposition to him. There was no reaction from the Leader Minister to this point on Sidhu being made the state Congress president.

