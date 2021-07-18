Punjab Information: Sidhu appointed because the President of Punjab Congress, additionally appointed 4 running presidents; Sonia Gandhi issued order

Punjab Newest Information Replace: Congress intervening time president Sonia Gandhi (Sonia Gandhi) As of late on Sunday, senior birthday party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu (Navjot Singh Sidhu) to Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee) appointed chairman of. The order has come into drive with instant impact. This used to be showed in a letter issued by way of birthday party common secretary KC Venugopal.Additionally Learn – Punjab Politics: Navjot Singh Sidhu will take fee of Punjab Congress, CM Amarinder camp silent

The letter stated that Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi has appointed Navjot Singh Sidhu because the President of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee with instant impact. Together with this, the Congress President has additionally appointed 4 running presidents. Sangat Singh Gilzian, Sukhwinder Singh Daini, Pawan Goyal and Kuljit Singh Nagra had been appointed as running presidents of Punjab Congress. Additionally Learn – Punjab Politics: Sidhu used to be noticed hugging Jakhar, Rawat met Captain Amarinder, All Is Neatly in Punjab Congress?

Leader Minister Amarinder Singh opposes Sidhu’s identify (Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh) did too. Amarinder had additionally written a letter to the Congress President referring to this, however on Saturday, the birthday party’s state in-charge Harish Rawat flew to Chandigarh to pacify the offended CM. After the assembly, Amarinder Singh reiterated that any determination of the birthday party leader can be appropriate, however Amarinder stated he raised some problems, which Rawat stated he would visit Sonia. Additionally Learn – Punjab Politics: Emerging discord in Punjab Congress, Captain’s obstacle in Sidhu’s coronation, screw in reconciliation

AICC President Sonia Gandhi appoints Navjot Singh Sidhu because the President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee with instant impact. %.twitter.com/c7ggMUSCts – ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2021

In the meantime, 10 ruling birthday party MLAs on Sunday got here out in give a boost to of Leader Minister Amarinder Singh at the appointment of former Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu as Congress’s Punjab unit leader and appealed to the birthday party prime command now not to take action. Supporting the Leader Minister’s stand that he’ll now not meet Sidhu till he apologizes for his “derogatory” tweet, the MLAs in a joint observation stated, “Sidhu must publicly say sorry in order that Let the birthday party and the federal government paintings in combination.