Punjab Information: Who might be AAP’s CM candidate in Punjab, Kejriwal gave vital data

Punjab Information: AAP's nationwide convener and Delhi Leader Minister Arvind Kejriwal amid political turmoil in Punjab (Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal) held crucial press convention in Ludhiana these days on Thursday. He stated that Punjab had shaped the Congress govt with nice hope, however he made amusing of the federal government. There's a grimy battle happening for energy. The entire leaders within the birthday party need to turn out to be CM. There's interior strife within the Congress that the federal government itself has disappeared.

Within the press convention, Kejriwal attacked Navjot Singh Sidhu's Aam Aadmi Birthday party. (AAP) Additionally responded on the potential for becoming a member of. He stated that it is a hypothetical query, if one thing like this occurs then it is going to without a doubt learn. Who would be the CM face of the birthday party in Punjab from AAP leader? This query was once additionally requested. Kejriwal stated that he has been pronouncing again and again that Punjab gets a just right CM face when the time comes. This will also be any person. We aren't serious about it presently.

Kejriwal additionally stated that if the AAP govt is shaped in Punjab, then many vital schemes will get started. He stated that if our govt is shaped in Punjab, then we will be able to make 300 devices of electrical energy loose. We now have carried out this in Delhi. We will be able to supply 24 hours electrical energy, we now have carried out it in Delhi. He additional stated that if our govt is shaped in Punjab, then 16,000 Pind Clinics (Mohalla Clinics) might be opened. The entire govt hospitals might be air conditioned. New govt hospitals might be opened on a big scale.