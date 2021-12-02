Punjab Leader Minister Charanjit Singh Channi mentioned ‘black Englishmen’, Kejriwal mentioned, ‘however the goal is apparent’

Chandigarh : Punjab (Punjab) because the election nears (Punjab Meeting Election) are coming, by means of the best way, the political mercury could also be emerging right here. On one hand the opposition events are ruling Congress executive within the state (Congress Executive) and pointing palms at his insurance policies, asking him for a document of 5 years, whilst alternatively Congress could also be observed in attacking posture. As the issue ahead of the Congress, its former Leader Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (Capt Amarinder Singh) who’re difficult the federal government and their very own former birthday party by means of forming a separate birthday party. In the meantime, the present Leader Minister of Punjab, Charanjit Singh Channi (Charanjit Singh Channi) However there’s a nice duty. On one hand, state president Navjot Singh Sidhu (Navjot Singh Sidhu) and alternatively there are consistent assaults from outdoor additionally. Leader Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, the principle opposition birthday party in Punjab, Aam Aadmi Birthday celebration (AAP)AAP) to ‘black Englishman’ (Black Britishers) group.Additionally Learn – Rajasthan Information: Ashok Gehlot gave indications, there can be a cupboard reshuffle in Rajasthan; Know what CM mentioned

In reality Leader Minister Charanjit Singh Channi (Charanjit Singh ChanniAam Aadmi Birthday celebration (AAP) on WednesdayAAP) the black British (Kale Angrej) of the birthday party and mentioned that they are going to vote for the 2022 meeting elections (Meeting Election 2022) looking to win. In this, Delhi Leader Minister and Aam Aadmi Birthday celebration leader Arvind Kejriwal (Arvind KejriwalThe place had been you going to take a seat quietly? Kejriwal mentioned, his complexion is also ‘black’ however his ‘intent is apparent’. Allow us to inform you that the confrontation between AAP and Congress is in complete swing in Punjab. Whilst addressing a meeting at Badhni Kalan in Moga district of Punjab, Leader Minister Channi made this ‘black Englishman’ observation at the not unusual guy. Additionally Learn – Alarm bell for Congress! After assembly NCP leader Sharad Pawar, Mamata Banerjee mentioned, ‘No UPA anymore’

Channi mentioned that Kejriwal says that AAP will shape the following executive in Punjab. He mentioned, “Do not other people are living in Punjab? Are there no adolescence in Punjab? Are there no Punjabis in Punjab? Will the ‘black British’ come right here (state) and rule? Channi mentioned that the ‘(White) Chitte Angrez’ (British) had been previous pushed in another country and now those “black Britishers” are looking to seize Punjab. Additionally Learn – Farm Rules: The Heart does no longer have the information at the demise of farmers, the opposition flares up, the farmers are in a position to offer the information

Speaking to journalists, Channi mentioned, “We say that Punjab belongs to Punjabis, you must no longer create disturbance right here. Those outsiders need to rule the ‘black British’ (state).” Addressing a public assembly in Moga, Leader Minister Channi mentioned that Punjab can be dominated by means of most effective its other people and other people “like Kejriwal” have completely no thought concerning the issues and desires of the folks right here.

Responding to this, Kejriwal tweeted, “Channi sahib is abusing me ever since I mentioned that each and every lady of Punjab can be given Rs 1000 a month (after the formation of the AAP executive). (He previous) mentioned that Kejriwal’s garments are dangerous, these days he mentioned Kejriwal is black.” The Leader Minister of Delhi mentioned, “Channi sahib, my complexion is black. However my mom and sisters from Punjab like this black son/brother. They know that my goal is apparent.”

AAP chief Raghav Chadha, in a commentary on Channi’s ‘black Englishman’ observation, mentioned the Punjab leader minister, regardless of retaining a accountable put up, “has crossed all limits of stigma” and it’s “shameful”.

(Enter – PTI)