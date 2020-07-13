Punjab Lockdown Extension News: There will be only so many people involved in the wedding ceremony

Lockdown Extension In Punjab: Fresh lockdown has been imposed in Punjab once again due to Corona virus crisis. The state government has issued a revised guideline today and has completely banned the public gathering. Only five people have been allowed to participate in other social programs. Now only 30 people will be involved in marriage and other programs whereas earlier 50 people were allowed to attend. Also Read – PM Modi made VC with Sundar Pichai, Google will invest 10 billion dollars in India

Police has also been asked to lodge an FIR against those who violate the ban on public gathering.

According to the government notification, the police and civil administration have been asked to strictly enforce the ban on social gatherings (the gathering of five people under Section 144 applicable in all districts) as well as restrictions on weddings and social events.

In case of violation of instructions, managers of marriage houses, hotels and commercial places will be responsible and their license can be suspended. They have to certify that proper arrangements have been made for the exhaust of air in the interior.

The state government has partnered with the experts of IIT Chennai to guide the use of technology in identifying the sites of rapid infection and the steps to be taken in the future.

It will be mandatory to wear masks at workplaces, offices, closed places. Under the new directive, the consultation of the health department on air-conditioned arrangement and exhaust of air will also have to be strictly followed. According to the instructions, the public grievance redressal mechanism recently approved by the cabinet should also be popularized and used.

For maximum use of the health infrastructure, people with no symptoms or mild symptoms and not already suffering from any other serious illness will be placed in a Kovid care center or domestic abode as per requirement.

The Deputy Commissioner, Commissioner of Police and SSP have been asked to ensure that all hospitals provide information about available beds and do not refuse treatment of Kovid-19 patients. The Punjab government has also decided to launch a cleanliness drive to prevent dengue and other mosquito-borne diseases. According to the health department, the number of people infected with the corona virus on Sunday increased to 7821 and 199 people died.

