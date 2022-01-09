Punjab Meeting Election 2022: Amarinder Singh’s birthday party Punjab Lok Congress appointed 5 vice presidents, 17 basic secretaries

Punjab Meeting Election 2022: Former Leader Minister Amarinder Singh (Amarinder Singh) his newly shaped birthday party Punjab Lok Congress (Punjab Lok Congress) Appointed 5 vice-presidents and 17 basic secretaries. In-charge Normal Secretary (Organisation) Kamal Sain stated that orders have been issued for brand new appointments to birthday party posts. The names of the 5 vice-presidents are Amrik Singh Aliwal, Prem Mittal, Farzana Alam, Harjinder Singh Contractor and Sanjay Inder Singh Banni Chahal.Additionally Learn – UP Election Information: Those 95 meeting seats of UP declared delicate, know in case your space isn’t there

The overall secretaries come with Rajwinder Kaur Bhagike, Rajinder Singh Raja, Pushpinder Singh Bhandari and Sarita Sharma. He stated that Rohit Kumar Sharma has been appointed because the District President of Mohali and Recommend Sandeep Gorsi has been appointed because the President of the Felony Mobile of the PLC. Additionally Learn – Resignation of BJP MLA Rashmi Verma in Bihar, Unbiased additionally left the legislature in Goa, will cross to Congress

It’s noteworthy that the BJP has received the state meeting elections. (Vidhansabha Chunav) For this, the BJP has tied up with Amarinder Singh’s birthday party Punjab Lok Congress and previous Union Minister Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa’s SAD (United). Polling within the state will probably be hung on February 14 and the counting of votes will happen on March 10. Additionally Learn – Arvind Kejriwal informed the employees – campaigning for ‘AAP’ is an issue of patriotism, so get entangled