Punjab Meeting Election 2022: Arvind Kejriwal introduced Punjab type, that is the system of 10 schedule, know

Punjab Meeting Election 2022: Delhi Leader Minister and Aam Aadmi Birthday celebration leader Arvind Kejriwal held a press convention on Wednesday in Mohali in regards to the meeting elections in Punjab, during which he has introduced a ten-point Punjab type schedule for Punjab. All through this, he stated that individuals in Punjab are glad that they’re going to get a possibility to make a distinction. When Punjab was once shaped in 1966, Congress has dominated Punjab for 25 years and Badal circle of relatives for 19 years. Until now there was once a partnership govt of Congress and Badal circle of relatives. Each used to devour turbines, now the typical guy’s govt needs to be made by means of getting rid of it. Kejriwal stated that we’ve got made up our minds the type of Punjab after discussing with the folk of Punjab.Additionally Learn – Punjab Elections 2022: If Congress wins in Punjab, who will develop into CM? Sidhu stated at the query – this prime command is not going to make a decision

What’s Kejriwal’s 10 schedule Punjab type Additionally Learn – Punjab Polls 2022: Sonu Sood’s sister Malvika Sood joins Congress forward of Punjab Meeting elections

1. There shall be employment in Punjab, in order that those that have long gone in another country, Canada will come again to Punjab.

2. Medication are being offered in each and every village of Punjab as a result of there’s a nexus between Congress and drug sellers. We will be able to make Punjab drug-free.

3. Will punish the folk concerned within the sacrilege circumstances within the state within the ultimate days.

4. Punjab govt is operating in loss, best corruption is going on right here. If our govt is shaped, we will be able to make Punjab corruption unfastened.

5. Academics are agitating in Punjab however this govt does no longer pay attention to any person. Now the phrases of the academics shall be heard.

6. To mend the well being gadget of the Punjab govt, 16 thousand Mohalla Clinics shall be constructed.

7. Electrical energy is the costliest in Punjab. Like Delhi, we will be able to give 24 hours electrical energy to Punjab and make electrical energy reasonable.

A thousand rupees shall be given each and every month to ladies above 8.18 years of age.

9. The former governments have ruined the agriculture right here. If our govt is shaped, then the farming gadget shall be mounted.

10. Will advertise business-industry, determine honesty gadget.

At the side of this, Kejriwal stated that if the federal government of Aam Aadmi Birthday celebration is shaped, then we will be able to make a brand new, filthy rich and progressing Punjab. Additionally Learn – Meeting Polls 2022: Election of five states will convey a large alternate within the politics of the rustic, Kejriwal stated – ‘Time to uproot the corrupt gadget’