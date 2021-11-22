Punjab Meeting Election 2022: Arvind Kejriwal’s large announcement – mother-in-law-daughter-in-law will give 1000 rupees to everybody

Punjab Meeting Election 2022: Delhi Leader Minister Arvind Kejriwal has made a giant announcement in Punjab on Monday. He mentioned that if our executive is shaped in Punjab, each girl will give 1000 rupees monthly. At the side of this, Arvind Kejriwal mentioned in Moga’s rally, “If there’s partner’s mother, daughter-in-law and daughter in a circle of relatives, then 1000’s of rupees will come within the account of all 3.Additionally Learn – Delhi Air pollution: Even these days the air of Delhi is unhealthy, the air of Noida is toxic – AQI reached in serious class – 414

Kejriwal mentioned that along with the pension of the moms who're getting outdated age pension, they are going to additionally give thousand rupees. That is the most important empowerment program within the historical past of the sector. In Punjab elections, ladies will make a decision who to vote for."

Pretend Kejriwal is roaming round, keep protected

Taking a jibe at Punjab Leader Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, CM Kejriwal mentioned, "Pretend Kejriwal is roaming in Punjab at the present time. Whoever I am going to Punjab with a promise, he speaks the similar. Does not however speaks. Once I got here and went speaking about unfastened electrical energy, then he additionally introduced unfastened electrical energy.

Kejrawal mentioned that I need to ask whether or not any individual in Punjab has were given 0 electrical energy invoice. Most effective I will do that. The folks of Punjab must avoid that pretend Kejriwal. Once I mentioned Mohalla Health facility, the faux Kejriwal additionally introduced it.

Aam Aadmi Birthday party is working a large election marketing campaign in Punjab

Allow us to tell that the Aam Aadmi Birthday party is working a large election marketing campaign in Punjab and is focused on the ruling Congress. Congress is accusing you of creating false guarantees. Lately, Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu mentioned that we’re giving subsidy of Rs 8000 crore to the farmers. Ask Arvind Kejriwal which subsidy he’s giving to the farmers.