Punjab Meeting Election 2022: CM Channi appeals to put off elections to be hung on February 14, writes letter to EC

Punjab Meeting Election 2022: Punjab Leader Minister Charanjit Singh Channi (CM Charanjit Singh Channi) Guru Ravidas Jayanti at the state meeting elections going to be hung on February 14. (Guru Ravidas Jayanti) In view of this, an attraction has been made to the Election Fee to put off it for 6 days. Allow us to let you know that for the 117 meeting seats of Punjab, polling will likely be hung on 14 February and the counting of votes will likely be achieved on 10 March. In a letter to Leader Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra, Channi has mentioned that the Scheduled Castes group (SC Group) It's been delivered to their understand by means of probably the most representatives of the State Governments, who represent about 32 in keeping with cent of the state's inhabitants, that Guru Ravidas Jayanti is falling on sixteenth February.

Channi wrote that in this instance a lot of scheduled caste devotees (about 20 lakh) from the state are more likely to consult with Banaras in Uttar Pradesh between February 10 and 16. In a letter dated January 13, he mentioned that during this kind of scenario many of us of this group will be unable to vote for the state meeting, which is their constitutional proper.

He has asked that the date of balloting could also be prolonged in this kind of method that he can move to Banaras from February 10 to February 16 and likewise take part within the meeting elections. Channi mentioned that it will be suitable that the polling for the 2022 Punjab meeting elections be postponed by means of a minimum of six days in order that round 20 lakh folks can workout their franchise within the state meeting elections. Previous Bahujan Samaj Birthday party (BSP) Punjab Leader of Punjab Jasvir Singh Garhi had demanded from the fee to extend the date of polling from February 14 to February 20.

