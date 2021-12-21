Punjab Meeting Election 2022: Congress would possibly face setback ahead of elections, many ministers and MLAs would possibly sign up for BJP

Punjab Meeting Election 2022: Meeting elections to be held in Punjab subsequent yr (Punjab Meeting Election 2022) Earlier than the Congress would possibly get a large setback. On the similar time, the power of BJP can build up additional. There’s a chance that ahead of the 2022 meeting elections, many ministers, MPs and MLAs of the Congress govt would possibly sign up for the Bharatiya Janata Birthday party quickly. Consistent with knowledge won from resources, many eminent personalities together with Punjab’s cupboard ministers, MPs, MLAs and Punjabi singers are already involved with the Bharatiya Janata Birthday party.Additionally Learn – Chhattisgarh: Greater than 60% vote casting for city our bodies, effects will come on December 23

Some of these other people belong to Congress, Aam Aadmi Birthday party, Shiromani Akali Dal and Nationwide Socialist Congress. Assets knowledgeable that these types of other people, together with 4 Punjabi singers, would possibly sign up for BJP subsequent week. Alternatively, resources consider that many of us are going to wait. This will take a while. However this procedure can get started by way of subsequent week.

The time has come to finish the best way Punjab has confronted terror and medicine. When just right other people come to the federal government, then those evils can finish. Formative years can take pleasure in this. Those that are skilled are turning in opposition to international nations.

Allow us to let you know, the ambience in Punjab began converting from the time when Captain Amarinder Singh, the previous Leader Minister of Punjab, resigned from the Congress combating Navjot Singh Sidhu and he shaped his new birthday party Punjab Lok Congress. The BJP has additionally introduced that it’s going to contest the elections in alliance with Captain Amarinder Singh’s birthday party Punjab Lok Congress.

Meeting elections are to be held in Punjab subsequent yr in 2022.

In 2017, the Congress has been ready to shape a central authority with a transparent majority by way of profitable 77 seats. Right here the BJP-Akali Dal alliance were given a crushing defeat. The Congress shaped the federal government below the management of Captain Amarinder Singh after ousting the Shiromani Akali Dal from energy. The Aam Aadmi Birthday party emerged as the second one biggest birthday party within the state by way of profitable 20 seats. There are overall 117 meeting seats in Punjab. Shiromani Akali Dal needed to be happy with 15 seats and BJP were given best 3 seats.