Punjab Meeting Election 2022: Congress’s Sidhu from Amritsar seat, AAP’s Bhagwant Mann filed nomination from Dhuri seat

Punjab Meeting Election 2022: The entire political events within the state at the moment are busy finalizing the arrangements for the Punjab Meeting elections. Lately, Aam Aadmi Birthday party's leader ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann has filed his nomination from Dhuri seat of Sangrur district. After submitting nomination, he stated that as of late I've filed nomination, I'm hoping that I will be able to get the affection of the folks. Now the folks of Punjab need exchange. Allow us to tell that the Aam Aadmi Birthday party has declared Bhagwant Mann because the CM face.



On the similar time, Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu has filed his nomination from Amritsar East meeting seat. On this election, this seat is regarded as to be the freshest seat of Punjab. The Akali Dal has nominated Bikram Jeet Singh Majithia as its candidate in this seat, and then the competition between Sidhu and Majithia goes to be very thrilling.

After submitting his nomination, Sidhu stated that I don’t wish to convert “Loktantra (democracy) into Dandatantra” (pressure)… This town had, is and can stay the religion of Congress.

The Samyukta Samaj Morcha (SSM), which got here to contest the elections in Punjab, has no longer but been registered, whilst the birthday party has fielded 102 applicants for the elections. Birthday party President Balveer Singh Rajewal had complete hope that the election image could be to be had on Friday, however it has no longer took place. Because of this the troubles of the applicants of this birthday party have greater.