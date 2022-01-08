Punjab Meeting Election 2022 Date: Here’s the whole agenda together with nomination, balloting for the Punjab Meeting elections

Punjab Meeting Election 2022 Date: The Election Fee has introduced to habits elections to the Punjab Legislative Meeting in the second one section within the introduced 7-phase elections in 5 states. Accordingly, the method of election can be as follows. There are overall 117 meeting seats in Punjab.Additionally Learn – Meeting Elections of five States: Above 80 years of age, Divyang, COVID sufferers will have the ability to vote by way of postal poll

Leader Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra mentioned that the primary section of elections can be held in Uttar Pradesh on February 10, in the second one section on February 14, with Uttar Pradesh in the second one section, elections can be held in the entire of Punjab in one section. On this section, balloting can even happen in Goa in Uttarakhand.

Punjab Meeting Election Agenda

Notification can be issued: January 21 (Friday) 2022

Remaining Date of Enrollment: January 28 (Friday) 2022

Scrutiny of nomination papers: 29 January (Saturday) 2022

date of withdrawal of candidature: 31 January (Monday)

Balloting Date: 14 February 2022

Counting of votes: 10 March 2022

Leader Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra mentioned that on March 10, the counting of votes for the meeting elections of five states can be held. The Leader Election Commissioner mentioned, bearing in mind the legislation and order scenario and danger belief, ok CAPF corporations can be deployed in the entire election states.