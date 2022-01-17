Punjab Meeting Election 2022: Election date modified in Punjab, now votes shall be forged on February 20

Following the request of political events, the Election Fee has modified the dates of Punjab Meeting elections on Monday. In keeping with the Election Fee, now as a substitute of 14 February, votes shall be forged on 20 February. Allow us to tell that Punjab Leader Minister Charanjit Singh Channi had asked the Election Fee to delay the polling for 6 days in view of Ravidas Jayanti. An identical requests had been made by means of different events together with BJP and BSP to defer the proposed polling in a single section.Additionally Learn – Punjab Election 2022: Who would be the Leader Minister’s face of Aam Aadmi Birthday party, Arvind Kejriwal will announce the next day

To your knowledge, allow us to inform you that lakhs of devotees cross to Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh to have a good time Ravidas Jayanti and political events imagine that they (devotees) will be unable to vote on account of this. This yr the beginning anniversary of Guru Ravidas is falling on 16 February.

Additionally Learn – Election Fee will believe the call for to increase the date of elections in Punjab by means of 6 days